NORMAL — While far too early for giddiness, the Illinois State football team’s defense is showing some strikingly positive signs through two games.

The same Redbird defense that has several front seven defenders playing significant roles for the first time leads all of FCS in rushing defense at 46.0 yards per game.

While downing Western Illinois 34-18 last Saturday, ISU limited the Leathernecks to minus 5 yards of net rushing on 29 carries.

“I think we did a pretty good job,” said linebacker Lavoise-Deontae McCoy. “We’ve got a lot of guys who may not have played the last couple years. Getting them some good game time reps, it seems to be all working out for us.

“I feel like we’re always good in the run game. To say I expected us to hold a team to negative 5 yards, maybe not. But being good was always the expectation.”

Sporting a 2-0 record and ranked No. 25 nationally by the American Football Coaches Association, ISU heads to Charleston on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game with Mid-America Classic rival Eastern Illinois.

Linebackers McCoy, Tye Niekamp and Amir Abdullah are among ISU’s top four tacklers, and a deep line rotation has helped the Redbirds give up just 1.2 yards per rush thus far.

“Ben (Black) has done a really good job with our front and Kye (Stewart) with our outside linebackers. We have to replace a few inside backers as well, and Travis (Niekamp) has done a great job coordinating and coaching our linebackers,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of his assistants. “We’ve played the run pretty well.

“I’ve been very happy, but not surprised. We play hard here. That’s our culture. The head coach doesn’t put up with guys who don’t want to play hard here, particularly on defense.”

Sixth-year senior Josh Dinga is the leader of the defensive line. Also seeing considerable time in the trenches have been D’Marco Cross, Jalen Monrrow, Jake Anderson, Greg Galloway, Nick Kessler, Steven Curtis and Jake Siegal.

“A lot of guys are getting a lot of valuable time,” Spack said. “Being a defensive lineman, the hardest thing you do is rush the passer. I think we’re nine or 10 guys deep there. It’s important in college football you have depth on defense.”

The Redbirds also have been successful mounting a pass rush. ISU’s 10 sacks (5.0 per game) ties for first nationally. Abdullah leads the way with three sacks and safety Keondre Jackson has two.

Blakemore, Zambrano honored

ISU tailback Mason Blakemore was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 170 yards and three touchdowns against Western.

Redbirds tackle Hunter Zambrano picked up the Valley’s Offensive Lineman of the Week award after helping ISU score 34 points and 461 yards of offense to down the Leathernecks.

Two kickers

ISU place-kicker Ian Wagner booted field goals of 28 and 43 yards and hit all five of his extra point kicks in the season-opening 41-0 victory over Dayton.

After missing an extra point at Western, Wagner was pulled in favor of Josh Jasek, who converted the remaining four extra points. The Redbirds did not attempt a field goal in the game.

Wagner continued to punt and kick off.

“I worry that we’re putting too much on Ian’s plate,” Spack said. “He still has a rod in that plant leg. He still gets pretty sore so we have to be careful we avoid him getting sore because it’s hard to get to where it’s not sore. Josh has earned the right to play. We’re very comfortable with Josh in there as place-kicker.”

Injury report

ISU slot receiver Jalen Carr could miss a second straight game Saturday with a pulled hamstring.

Starting cornerback Mark Cannon Jr. is bothered by a sore shoulder after a hard fall against Western Illinois. Spack called Cannon Jr.’s availability for Saturday a game-time decision.

Nigel White replaced Cannon Jr. as a starting cornerback in practice this week.