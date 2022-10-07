Illinois State football tries to make some noise of its own at Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – There’s no escaping the noise at an indoor facility such as Northern Iowa’s UNI-Dome, so why not make the best of it.

That’s the approach of Illinois State defensive lineman Jason Lewan entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game against UNI.

“I honestly love it. It’s always packed and really loud,” Lewan said. “The crowd is always really against you because it’s always a good game. Embrace the noise and embrace the crowd going against you. If you embrace it and have fun, then it becomes a really fun game.”

ISU is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MVFC after a 19-14 home defeat to Southern Illinois. After opening with losses to Air Force, North Dakota and Sacramento State, the Panthers have topped Western Illinois and Indiana State for a 2-1 Valley mark.

“We have to reset our jaw and get ready to play a good team in a tough place to play,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “The UNI-Dome has been a very difficult place to play for a lot of people. We’ve won there.”

The Redbirds downed UNI 17-10 in overtime last season in Normal. But the Panthers have prevailed in eight of their last 10 home games in the series.

In the Southern game, ISU trailed 19-0 at the half before finding its offensive footing in the second half with 14 points and 223 of its 322 yards of total offense.

“Everything comes down to consistency. That’s what we’re trying to do to get to be a high caliber offense all the time,” said tight end Bryson Deming, among seven Redbirds with eight or more receptions. We show flashes and that’s on us.

"Plays are there and we’ve got to make those plays. We’ve got to execute our stuff. That’s how we’re going to do it, executing and consistency.”

ISU second-half production came last week with quarterback Zack Annexstad directing a hurry up, no huddle offense.

Spack called the no huddle “part of our toolbox. We open practice with it every day. We leaned on it a little more. I thought he (Annexstad) did well with it. It did what it was designed to do, we got back in the game. You have to pick and choose your spots. Defensive coaches like me hate it because it works.”

The ISU running attack should benefit from the return of Wenkers Wright from a shoulder injury. Wright rushed for 101 yards against Valparaiso in his only full game of action.

The Redbird defense will look for another game-altering performance from outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, who leads the MVFC with 44 tackles and six sacks and has been named league Defensive Player of the Week three times.

Panthers quarterback Theo Day has completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 1,330 yards, nine touchdown and four interceptions.

“They’ve got a guy they really like,” said Spack. “He’s a big, long guy who can make all the throws.”

Dom Williams has a team-high 314 yards rushing for UNI. Sam Schnee has 21 receptions for 290 yards and Deion McShane 20 for 350.

“They’re really dynamic. They have a long guy back there who can sling it,” Lewan said of Day. “They always have a big, nasty O line so that’s (key) to handle those guys.”

Defensively, linebacker Spencer Cuvelier is the leading tackler with 40. Cornerback Woo Governor has returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns.

Former ISU assistant Randall McCray is UNI’s defensive coordinator.