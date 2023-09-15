CHARLESTON — The Mid-America Classic trophy makes a return to O’Brien Field on Saturday.

The Illinois State football team hopes to make it a brief afternoon visit instead of a year-long residency as the Redbirds face Eastern Illinois in a 2 p.m. nonconference game.

“This is a game we look forward to every year,” ISU offensive tackle Hunter Zambrano said. “The main goal is to have that trophy on the bus going back to Bloomington-Normal.”

The 2-0 Redbirds are ranked 25th nationally by the American Football Coaches Association after wins over Dayton (41-0) and Western Illinois (34-18).

At 1-1, Eastern opened with an impressive 27-0 blanking of Indiana State before falling to FBS program Bowling Green 38-15.

“That rivalry means a lot,” said ISU linebacker Lavoise-Deontae McCoy. “It’s a representation of the guys who came before us, all of our alumni and just how much that trophy means to us. It’s important.”

In a series that dates back to 1901, ISU holds a 59-42-9 edge entering the 111th game. The Redbirds are riding a five-game rivalry winning streak and have won the last four in Charleston.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s why we play college football,” said ISU coach Brock Spack, an Eastern assistant coach in the 1980s. “It’s a trophy game and it means a lot to both schools.”

To retain that trophy, ISU will have to deal with Panthers quarterback Pierce Holley. The transfer from Georgetown has thrown for over 4,500 yards at the college level. For Eastern thus far, Holley is 40 of 62 for 494 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

“He has a very good arm and he runs good enough,” Spack said. “He’s made a difference in their offense, no doubt about it.”

Kevin Daniels paces the Panthers with 135 yards on the ground, while five Eastern receivers have at least five receptions.

ISU’s rushing attack has averaged 234.5 yards with Mason Blakemore atop the chart at 245 yards.

“I think we’ve done really well as a front considering we’ve played together some but we have a couple new pieces We’ve gelled together really well,” said Zambrano.

“I think we’re going to keep getting better as a unit. It definitely helps when you have backs like Mason, Wenkers (Wright) and Cole (Mueller) behind you. All you’ve got to do is do your assignment and they will do the rest.”

Redbird quarterback Zack Annexstad has completed 41 of 56 passes for 440 yard and two TDs. He has yet to be intercepted.

Linebacker Elijawah Tolbert leads the Panthers defense with 22 tackles.

ISU is expected to be without slot receiver Jalen Carr (hamstring) and cornerback Mark Cannon Jr. (shoulder).

The Redbirds are 9-4 in the Mid-America Classic under Spack, who is three shy of the 100-win milestone at 97-65.

