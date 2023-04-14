NORMAL – The competition for the Illinois State football team’s No. 2 quarterback job takes center stage Saturday as the Redbirds wrap up spring practice with its Spring Showcase scrimmage.

The 1 p.m. scrimmage at Hancock Stadium is open to the public. There is no charge for admission or parking.

The Redbirds will play four 15-minute quarters with the clock only stopping on change of possessions.

“It will be a game-like scenario,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “People should get a feel for who we are and what we have. We will get a look at some young guys.”

The first team offense, led by starting quarterback Zack Annexstad, and the second team defense will form one team with the second string offense and No. 1 defense on the other.

Quarterbacks Tommy Rittenhouse and Mason Kaplan will alternate with the No. 2 offense for the first half.

Annexstad will sit out the second half as Rittenhouse and Kaplan shift to the first team offense with Nos. 4 and 5 quarterbacks Jimmy Makuh and Patrick Brennan calling signals for the second squad.

Rittenhouse started the final three games last season after Annexstad suffered a shoulder injury. While seeing action in five games, Rittenhouse completed 30 of 57 passes for 242 yards and rushed for 97 additional yards. Kaplan is a transfer from Valparaiso.

“I’m pretty pleased with the offense,” Spack said. “We’re drastically improved. They have been very efficient.”

Among the receivers to watch is I’Shawn Stewart, a transfer from Eastern Michigan who is making his public debut as a Redbird.

“He’s doing really well. He’s been a nice addition,” said Spack. “He catches the ball well and he’s got good speed. He’s a good kid and a hard worker.”

Hit hard by graduation and transfer defections, the ISU defense is progressing, according to its head coach.

“The defense has had their moments. We’re young there,” Spack said. “I have no doubt we’ll be very good. I’ve been impressed with our two safeties (Keondre Jackson and Dillon Gearhart) and (CJ) Hodgdon seems to fit in very well.”

The successful transition of former tailback Nigel White to cornerback has been a highlight of workouts for the Redbirds. Spack believes cornerback Jeff Bowens has “had a great spring.”

Spack also has been encouraged with the strides taken by young defensive linemen D’Marco Cross, Nick Kessler, Jake Anderson, Jalen Monrrow, Cody Zugenbuehler, Greg Galloway and Kylan Stevens.

Veteran defensive lineman Josh Dinga has been held out of contact drills this spring because he has previously proven himself.

Kids Fest

Prior to the scrimmage, ISU will hold its Kids Football Fest for ages 12 and under with adult supervision on the Hancock Stadium turf.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. for registration with the event running from 11 a.m. to noon.

Spack will be in attendance to talk to the group. Activities include a catching station with the Redbird quarterbacks, a field goal station with the Redbird kickers, throwing accuracy, tackling stations and an obstacle course.

In addition, participants will have the opportunity to dress up like a Redbird football player and have their picture taken with ISU cheerleaders and Reggie Redbird.

Concession stands will open at noon.

