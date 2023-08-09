NORMAL – Veteran Illinois State offensive line coach Harold Etheridge has options in not only his personnel but where they are capable of playing.

That gives Etheridge and ISU head coach Brock Spack confidence the Redbirds will send an effective offensive line onto the Hancock Stadium turf for the Sept. 2 season opener against Dayton.

“The combinations are kind of endless right now. You ask who is your best five and you probably get a different five from every coach,” Spack said. “The guy who really counts is Harold. He knows them best. I totally trust him and (offensive coordinator) Tony (Petersen) to make the right decisions on personnel.”

The Redbirds, who held their Media Day on Wednesday, have six returning linemen who started at least two games last season in Peyton Asche (nine), Kobe Rios (seven), Hunter Zambrano (seven), Ryan Gudaitis (six), Peter Bussone (five) and Jake Pope (two).

Added to that group as offseason transfers are Larry Ross (Stony Brook) and Ron Carr (Duke). Also in the two deep to open training camp were Justin Bromagen and Landon Woodard.

“We’re doing a lot of mixing and matching right now because it’s early in camp. I want to find out what they can do at other positions,” said Etheridge. “Closer the season comes we’ll get the continuity of those five (starters) being together. And we’ll find out who No. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are.”

Ross is working at first team center after two seasons as Stony Brook’s starting center. Ross joined the Redbirds for spring drills.

“It was a smooth transition,” said the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder. “The guys are great, I love the coaching staff and the atmosphere is awesome. It was easy for me to get acclimated with everything. Coach Etheridge is an awesome coach. He definitely knows his stuff.”

Etheridge has a bit different idea of what he wants to see from his linemen that Ross experienced at Stony Brook, an FCS program like ISU.

“I have to break some of his habits of what he’s been coached to do in the past,” Etheridge said. “He’s having to adapt to me rather than me adapt to him. He’s starting to figure it out slowly but surely.”

A Normal Community graduate, Bussone is a sixth-year senior who has experience at both guard and center. Gudaitis, Carr and Zambrano could be utilized at guard or tackle.

“Gudaitis has really done a good job,” said Spack. “He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s 290-plus pounds now and looks the part. He’s always been a really good athlete and he’s tough. He’s really impressed me.”

Pope, a Kentucky transfer, suffered a torn pectoral muscle last season shortly after working his way into the starting lineup.

“This year I see competition not only for the front five, but honestly just to make the travel squad,” Pope said. “I feel like the competition on the O line has gotten a lot harder, a lot better.”

Carr is carving out a role with his new team.

“Carr has been a really good addition. He’s very athletic,” Spack said. “He has a lot to learn with our system, but he’s been impressive.”

The ISU coach believes with Zambrano, Pope, Carr and Gudaitis the Redbirds have “four tackles here who can play. We’ve gone into a season and not had two.”

Improved offensive line play is key to ISU’s success. The Redbirds were held under 100 yards rushing in six of 11 games in 2022 and didn’t hit 200 all season.

Gaines making gains

Spack has been pleased with the progress of jack linebacker Jalan Gaines, who is attempting to fill the large shoes of the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award winner, Zeke Vandenburgh.

“His effort has been really good,” said Spack. “He’s making a lot of plays.”

“Obviously nobody can be Zeke Vandenburgh,” Gaines said. “I learned a lot of things from sitting behind him and watching him last year. One of the great things I Iearned was his hard work and work mentality.”

ISU hopes Gaines or whoever plays the position will provide pass pressure. Vandenburgh amassed 14 sacks last season.

“I credit myself on being a pretty good pass rusher, but I also want to be great in the run,” said Gaines. “I’ve been making some strides and making sure I’ve been improving in the run game also.”

Annexstad ready

ISU quarterback Zack Annexstad enters his second season as a starter after missing last season’s final three games with a shoulder injury.

“I know my surroundings. I know my coaches. I’m familiar with the guys,” Annexstad said. “Last year I bonded with a lot of guys really quickly. There’s a comfort level of year two in this offense and around the program.”

Annexstad said his shoulder was back to full strength “by early January. I took some time off to get my whole body feeling good. Once I got back to winter workouts I was pretty much good to go.”

Surging Sobkowicz

Daniel Sobkowicz went from walk-on to ISU’s leader in receiving yards last season with 377 on 31 catches. Spack expects even more this fall.

“He keeps getting better and more confident. He’ll be one of the better players we’ve had here,” predicted Spack. “He’s got good length and he’s a good football player.”

Photos: Media day for Illinois State football