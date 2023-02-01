Illinois State football signs two more high school standouts

NORMAL – While the bulk of the recruiting class was secured in December, the Illinois State football team signed two scholarship players and five preferred walk-ons Wednesday on the first day of the February signing period.

ISU signed Jamarcus Smith, a linebacker from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Paul Omodia, a defensive back from George Bush High School in Richmond, Texas.

“We liked them and kept on them,” Redbirds coach Brock Spack said. “These two are very good.”

Combining the two signing days, ISU has added 17 high schoolers, nine college transfers and eight walk-ons to its roster.

Smith is 6-foot-1, 225 pounds and had a scholarship offer from Syracuse that “fell through,” according to Spack.

“He could play all four linebacker spots,” said the ISU coach. “He’s a good pass rusher, edge guy. He’s got enough size to be physical inside. He’s pretty sudden.

"Mike (assistant coach Mike Banks) did a good job keeping involved with him. It’s common now. High school kids may lose a scholarship right at the end from somebody else when a transfer gets involved.”

The 6-2, 185-pound Omodia held an early offer from Utah and profiles as a cornerback at ISU.

“He’s a long guy we knew about the first go ‘round. He wanted to wait it out and see where he was at,” said Spack. “We thought some of the big guys would find him he’s such a long, athletic guy. We’re pretty excited about this one.”

Walk-ons announced Wednesday were Valient Walsh, a 5-8, 165-pound slot receiver/kick returner from Mansfield and Mahomet-Seymour High School; 6-3, 245-pound long snapper Claude Strnad from Wilmette Loyola Academy, 6-1, 195-pound linebacker/long snapper Mark Haering from Edgewood High School in Madison, Wisconsin; 6-8, 290-pound offensive lineman Jacob Finley from Williamsville; and 6-4, 305-pound offensive lineman Aaron Effert of Brookfield (Wisconsin) Central.

“It’s hard to find big kids who want to do that,” Spack said of Finley and Effert. “These guys can develop and turn into players some day.”

Transfer tally

ISU also announced the signings of transfer receivers I’Shawn Stewart from Eastern Michigan and Braden Contreras from Valparaiso on Wednesday. Those additions were reported earlier in the Pantagraph.

Other transfers joining the Redbirds for the current semester are tight end Cam Grandy (Missouri Western), running back Mason Blakemore (Northern Illinois), defensive lineman Kenny Givens (Western Michigan), center Larry Ross (Stony Brook), quarterback Mason Kaplan (Valparaiso), linebacker Amir Abdullah (Nebraska-Kearney) and defensive back CJ Hodgdon (Ventura College).

Spack said the Redbirds are open to additional transfers at offensive line, wide receiver, defensive line and outside linebacker.

Currently in the portal and known to have scholarship offers from ISU include offensive linemen Verdis Brown (Illinois), Ron Carr (Duke) and Jasper Parks (Division II Sioux Falls) and wide receiver Fabian McCray (Northern Illinois).

“We’re still working on transfers. They don’t have to make their decision today,” Spack said. “We won’t know the fruits of our labor until probably March, April, May. We might see a rush in March.”

Players on ISU’s 2022 roster who have entered the transfer portal include defensive backs Franky West, Larry Tracy III and Braden Price, receivers J’Kalon Carter, TreShawn Watson and Jabari Khepera, quarterbacks Jackson Waring and Timothy Dorsey, linebacker Jeremiah Jordan, defensive tackle Jude Okolo and punter Jack Takerian.