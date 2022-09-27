Illinois State football returns to action with Missouri Valley opener against Southern Illinois

NORMAL — After a bye week, Illinois State says hello to its Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule.

With a 2-1 non-conference record and a week to reflect behind them, the Redbirds tangle with 19th-ranked Southern Illinois on Saturday in a 6:30 p.m. Valley game at Hancock Stadium.

“It’s a big challenge for us,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “But it’s the Missouri Valley. That’s what you expect every week.”

The Salukis are 2-2 and 1-0 in league play. Southern opened with losses to Incarnate Word and Southeast Missouri State before knocking off Big Ten foe Northwestern and North Dakota.

“It was a really good week of preparation,” said offensive tackle Hunter Zambrano. “Everybody was able to watch film and there was a lot more time to recover. Everyone came off this week feeling a lot better and excited to go into this week and show what we’ve got.”

Spack likes having a bye week before starting the grind of the MVFC schedule.

“We had a good week,” he said. “We were able to get a lot of work in and also get guys healthy who have been a little dinged up. We’re a lot better from a health standpoint.”

New look Redbirds

ISU unveiled on its social media platforms earlier this week a new black uniform and red helmet the Redbirds will wear on Saturday.

“I love it. It’s very slim. I like my jersey and pants tight and it’s a great fit,” said cornerback Franky West, who donned the entire new uniform for social media photo shoots. "We heard the rumors we might be getting black jerseys. But being able to see it for the first time, everybody was star struck. It was great to see.”

The new uniforms feature black jersey and pants, anthracite (dark grey) numbers and letters with red trim. The helmets are red with a grey and red Redbird logo.

Logos will be placed on the new helmets this week by the ISU equipment staff.

After this week, ISU will have the option to explore various combinations with its red, white and black uniforms.

Wright progressing

Tailback Wenkers Wright, ISU’s leading rusher with 126 yards through three games, practiced on a limited basis Tuesday after leaving early in the Sept. 17 win over Eastern Illinois with a shoulder sprain.

Spack said a decision on Wright’s status for the Salukis will be made later in the week.

“He’s doing very well, very little pain,” Spack said. “It’s a matter of how much contact we want to expose him to this early. Can he play without causing more damage that might set him back farther?”

Wide receiver Tristan Bailey will play Saturday after sitting out the Eastern game with a minor injury.

Cornerback Braden Price, who has been out with a knee ailment, remains questionable. Safety Larry Tracy III will miss one or two more games with a knee injury.

Boomer returns

Former Illinois State All-American linebacker Boomer Grigsby will be on hand for the SIU game.

Grigsby will be honored with an on-campus salute from the National Football Foundation for being selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

Grigsby’s formal induction into the Hall of Fame will be Dec. 6 in Las Vegas.

Grigsby was a three-time first team All-American and three-time MVFC Defensive Player of the Year from 2002-04. He holds the FCS career record for tackles with 550.

Back on TV

ISU's Family Day matchup with Southern will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.