Illinois State football opens MVFC play at home against Southern Illinois

NORMAL — A second-half collapse in the 2021 Missouri Valley Football Conference opener sent Illinois State on the road to a 2-6 league record.

The same opponent awaits the Redbirds for their initial conference game Saturday as ISU attempts to forge a different MVFC path when Southern Illinois enters Hancock Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. Family Day matchup.

“It was just the fourth quarter, not finishing,” said ISU linebacker Kenton Wilhoit of a Sept. 25, 2021 game in Carbondale that saw the Redbirds lead 17-0 in the third quarter but lose 35-17. “Going into this game, we’re going to make sure we play all four quarters and finish the job.”

ISU went 2-1 in its nonconference schedule. Ranked 19th nationally, Southern is 2-2 with wins over Northwestern and Valley foe North Dakota.

“The fourth quarter last year we didn’t tackle particularly well on defense and that led to some big plays,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “That’s usually what happens when you don’t tackle well.”

Salukis coach Nick Hill is impressed with the current version of the Redbird defense, which is led by the 30 tackles and five sacks of outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh.

“It’s a really well thought out and executed defense,” said Hill. “It’s a tough, physical football team. If we’re up there making mistakes and hurting ourselves, that’s not the recipe you want against these guys. You have to be really locked in and disciplined.”

The Salukis have a veteran quarterback in Nic Baker and one of the top wide receivers in FCS in Avante Cox, who has 21 catches for 241 yards.

“They are very skilled offensively. You have to burn your eyes on your keys. They lull you to sleep with motions and formations.” Spack said. “We’ve got to be sharp particularly in the back half. He (Baker) is very accurate and very good at spreading the ball around. He’s stout and hard to tackle.

“No. 15 (237-pound back Javon Williams Jr. ) is really good. They play him all over the place. He comes up with some big catches as a receiver, he’s done a few things as a running back and he’s a really good kick returner.”

ISU had a bye week after handling Eastern Illinois 35-7 on Sept. 17.

“We had a good last game against Eastern that set us up pretty good to keep the momentum rolling against Southern,” said center Drew Bones. “Their defensive line is pretty solid. They move and twist a lot. They’re big guys.”

Zack Annexstad has passed for 594 yards in his first three games as ISU quarterback. Six receivers have at least five catches.

Top rusher Wenkers Wright is questionable after leaving the Eastern game with a shoulder sprain. If Wright does not suit up, Pha’leak Brown, Nigel White and Rashad Lampkin will share the ballcarrying chores.

“We all understand what we’re getting into with the Missouri Valley. Week by week, you’ve got to reset,” Hill said. “We were able to come away with a big opening conference win. Now we go on the road to Illinois State, and conference games on the road are tough to go get. We’ve gotten better week to week, and we have to continue to do that.”

Ex-Redbird offensive line coach Dan Clark now holds the same position with the Salukis.

Former ISU All-American linebacker Boomer Grigsby will be honored during the game by the National Football Foundation for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.