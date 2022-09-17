Illinois State football leads Eastern Illinois at halftime

NORMAL — Illinois State leads Eastern Illinois 21-7 at halftime of the Mid-America Classic at Hancock Stadium.

The Redbirds extended their lead to two touchdowns when linebacker Jeremiah Jordan deflected an Eastern pass directly to cornerback Jeff Bowens, who returned the interception 40 yards for a touchdown 1:09 before halftime.

ISU had taken a 14-7 edge on a 30-yard Zack Annexstad pass to Daniel Sobkowicz.

The Redbirds opened the scoring with a 17-yard scoring pass from Annexstad to J'Kalon Carter.

Eastern forged a 7-7 tie with an 11-yard TD toss from Jonah O'Brian to DeWayne Cooks Jr.

ISU lost starting tailback Wenkers Wright to an injury in the first quarter. Wright is on the Redbird sideline with his right arm in a sling.

This story will be updated