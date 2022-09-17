 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

breaking

Illinois State football leads Eastern Illinois at halftime

  • 0

Mid-America Classic trophy

The Mid-America Classic Trophy awaited the result of this year's game.

NORMAL — Illinois State leads Eastern Illinois 21-7 at halftime of the Mid-America Classic at Hancock Stadium.

The Redbirds extended their lead to two touchdowns when linebacker Jeremiah Jordan deflected an Eastern pass directly to cornerback Jeff Bowens, who returned the interception 40 yards for a touchdown 1:09 before halftime.

ISU had taken a 14-7 edge on a 30-yard Zack Annexstad pass to Daniel Sobkowicz.

The Redbirds opened the scoring with a 17-yard scoring pass from Annexstad to J'Kalon Carter.

Eastern forged a 7-7 tie with an 11-yard TD toss from Jonah O'Brian to DeWayne Cooks Jr.

ISU lost starting tailback Wenkers Wright to an injury in the first quarter. Wright is on the Redbird sideline with his right arm in a sling.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News