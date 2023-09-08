MACOMB — In 2022, Western Illinois was on the brink of avoiding a winless football season when Illinois State escaped with a 20-13 overtime win at Hancock Stadium.

In 2021, the Redbirds enjoyed a 28-13 third-quarter lead in Macomb before the Leathernecks stormed back for a 38-31 victory.

Recent history in a rivalry that will see its 106th game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Hanson Field has been dramatic.

“It’s a tough rivalry. It doesn’t matter what your record is or theirs is. Last year proved that out,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “It’s a tough, gritty game. You better come ready to play.”

ISU and Western will meet for the final time as Missouri Valley Football Conference foes. The programs expect to continue playing after the Leathernecks leave for the Ohio Valley Conference after the season.

The Redbirds’ revamped defense fared well in a 41-0 opening win over Dayton. Linebackers Tye Niekamp and Amir Abdullah led ISU with nine and eight tackles, respectively.

Both were making their first start for the team, and it was Niekamp’s first college appearance.

“I did pretty good, but I didn’t do my best. I know I can do way better,” said Abdullah. “I wasn’t satisfied with my performance. I’ve got to work on some details and clean some stuff up.”

Abdullah transferred to ISU from Division II Nebraska-Kearney.

“He’s a good athlete and a really good kid. He has earned his way on the field,” Spack said. “He’s smart and a pretty hard worker. I think he has to learn the tempo and the intensity level that we expect all our players to play at.

"That’s very common for anybody coming in. We expect to be good on defense, and we expect you to be very good. We’re going to coach you hard. We tell them that during the recruiting process. I’m sure they believe us, but they don’t know what that is until they go through it. He’s going to be just fine, just keep grinding away.”

Abdullah recorded one of ISU’s three sacks against Dayton.

“We trust each other. I trust the guys beside me and they trust me,” Abdullah said of the Redbird linebackers. “I feel like we’re all going to come together and have a great defense this year. It’s always a good thing to get those first game jitters out of your system and keep working and getting better each week.”

Western was within 20-14 at halftime of its opener at New Mexico State, an FBS program and a member of Conference USA. The Aggies pulled away in the second half for a 58-21 triumph.

A transfer from Northern Iowa, quarterback Matt Morrissey completed 18 of 32 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns in his Leathernecks’ debut.

“He’s a good football player. I remember him in high school (Lombard Montini),” said Spack. “He’s got a live arm and runs pretty well. He runs better than you want him to and he’s got length. Their two backs are downhill, tough runners. They’re hard to tackle.”

Ludovick Choquette rushed for 38 yards on 11 carries and Seth Glatz 15 yards on eight attempts against New Mexico State.

ISU averaged 8.0 yards per rush against Dayton, and quarterback Zack Annexstad completed 23 of 30 for 255 yards.