Illinois State football holds off upset-minded Valparaiso

NORMAL – With a team picked eighth in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll in town, it didn’t figure a final Illinois State defensive stand would be necessary.

Yet that’s where the Redbirds found themselves after Valparaiso recovered an onside kick late in the fourth quarter Saturday at Hancock Stadium and where ISU found itself again after failing to convert fourth-and-one.

Interceptions by Jeff Bowens and Franky West in the final two minutes enabled the Redbirds to hang on for a 28-21 nonconference victory before a crowd of 6,937.

“We didn’t play particularly well, and Valparaiso played very well,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “We weren’t very sharp really anywhere. We shot ourselves in the foot a few times with penalties.”

The Redbirds evened their record at 1-1. The Beacons, who were 33½ point underdogs, are also 1-1.

“The guys looked a little down,” said Spack of the postgame locker room. “I told them they needed to celebrate the win. They’re hard to come by. They’re not easy. We’ll worry about the details tomorrow.”

Safety Dillon Gearhart recorded two late sacks, but was not pleased with the ISU defense.

“We let them hang around way too long,” Gearhart said. “We definitely have to clean some things up.”

Early touchdowns

ISU took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Zack Annexstad found a wide open Nigel White out of the backfield. White took the short pass and sprinted down the sideline for a 35-yard touchdown.

Valpo tied it late in the opening quarter on an 8-yard pass from Mason Kaplan to Matt Ross.

Special teams theater

The first half was a special teams coach’s nightmare — or dream depending on your vantage point.

First ISU’s West unsuccessfully tried to field a punt inside the 5-yard line. Valpo’s Caleb Rao fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchdown that handed the Beacons a 14-7 lead at the 12:38 mark of the second quarter.

The Redbirds struck back on the ensuing kickoff with a 98-yard Jalen Carr return into the end zone. Carr shot up the middle, cut to the left sideline and outran Valpo tacklers.

“We made a bad decision on the punt return,” Spack said, “but we got it back on the long kickoff return.”

The next kickoff appeared to be another huge play when a Sy Dabney hit forced a Jeffery Vercher fumble that was recovered by Redbird Keondre Jackson. But after a replay review, it was ruled the Valpo returner was down before losing possession.

Building a lead

ISU carried a 21-14 edge into halftime after Annexstad ran 8 yards on a keeper to the right one play after Annexstad connected with Tristan Bailey for a 47-yard gain.

Annexstad completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards.

“We did a lot of things right on offense, but there is a lot we need to clean up,” said Annexstad. “That’s a good Valpo team. We didn’t play well enough, but we got the win. We’ve got to play a lot better.”

Deming hauls in TD

ISU tight end Bryson Deming snared a 23-yard touchdown pass from Annexstad at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter. Deming was hit hard as the ball arrived but kept possession as he fell into the end zone.

Valpo pulled within 28-21 on a 14-yard pass on third and goal from Kaplan to Evan Jernegan.

The Beacons then recovered an onside kick with 2:42 left to keep the heat on ISU.

Leaning on Wright

The Redbirds had more success running the ball in the second half.

Wenkers Wright rushed for 85 of his 101 yards after halftime.

“We realized some things were working and some things weren’t,” Wright said. “We went back to our bread and butter.”

ISU totaled 129 yards on the ground to 65 for Valpo.