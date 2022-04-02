Illinois State football holds intrasquad scrimmage

NORMAL — Quarterback Zack Annexstad completed 13 of 23 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown Saturday as the Illinois State football team held an intrasquad scrimmage at Hancock Stadium.

Annexstad threw an 18-yard touchdown to tight end Tanner Taula, who had four catches for 49 yards on the day.

Back up quarterback Timothy Dorsey was 3 of 6 for 50 yards.

Bryson Deming grabbed three receptions for 42 yards, J'Kalon Carter three for 24 and Daniel Sobkowicz two for 71.

Wenkers Wright paced the Redbird rushers with 70 yards on 17 carries. Sean Allen added 54 yards on 15 attempts and Pha'leak Brown had 35 yards and a touchdown on 14 tries.

Linebacker Lavoise Deontae-McCoy led the defense with seven tackles. Cornerback Braden Price added six, while Keondre Jackson, Jacob Bellizzi, Matthew Wedig and D'Marco Cross have five apiece.

Sacks were recorded by Jackson, Wedig, Zeke Vandenburgh, Cam Wilson and Noah Hickcox.

Darius Walker and Cade Campos recovered fumbles.

ISU will hold its open-to-the-public Spring Showcase scrimmage April 9 at 1 p.m. A groundbreaking for the university's indoor practice facility will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.