Illinois State football hits the road to face nemesis North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. – When evaluating Illinois State, North Dakota State coach Matt Entz sees what he is accustomed to seeing — with one glaring difference.

“Traditionally, a Brock Spack team is going to want to run the football and play really good defense. You see those things,” Entz said. “The thing that stands out the most to me is improved quarterback play.”

Minnesota transfer quarterback Zack Annexstad has made a huge impact on the Redbirds, who match 5-2 overall records and 3-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference marks with the Bison in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at the Fargodome.

“Annexstad is doing a really nice job for them. He forces you to defend them a little different,” said Entz. “He has some charisma to him. He has some moxie in the pocket. He’s not flighty. He’s not going to take off if he doesn’t need to.

"And he’s efficient with the football. He's done a really good job embracing the offense and leading that football team."

Annexstad is completing 61.9 percent of his passes and has thrown for 1,548 yards and 10 touchdowns. Annexstad and the Redbirds will be trying to halt several streaks against the No. 4-ranked Bison.

ISU has lost 11 straight games to NDSU. The Bison, who had last week off after a loss to No. 1 South Dakota State on Oct. 15, have won 37 consecutive games after open weeks in the regular season and playoffs and are 15-0 since 2010 after regular season losses.

NDSU has won nine of the past 11 FCS national championships, including a 29-27 decision over ISU to conclude the 2014 season.

“Obviously, they’re a great football team,” Spack said. “What they’ve done is phenomenal the last decade or so.”

In order to upend the Bison, ISU will have to generate more offense. The Redbirds have scored just 19 points in the past four meetings, including a 9-3 loss to NDSU in the quarterfinals of the 2019 playoffs.

“We know it’s going to be loud. It always is. Their fans are really good,” said ISU center Drew Bones. “It’s going in there and knowing we’ve got to communicate and know what we’re doing and really not get intimidated. Some young guys might struggle with that sometimes.”

The Bison defense features proven veterans in safety Michael Tutsie and linebacker James Kaczor along with stout linemen in end Spencer Waege and tackle Will Mostaert, who recorded 3½ sacks in last season’s 20-0 NDSU triumph at Hancock Stadium.

“Waege is a big kid (6-foot-5, 282 pounds). He has the ability to really cave in physically your perimeter, the edge of your box at the line of scrimmage,” Spack said. “He’s very strong and really long. We have to be really good. He can disrupt an offense himself if you allow him to.”

Bison quarterback Cam Miller gets plenty of support from likely high round NFL draft pick left tackle Cody Mauch and 236-pound fullback Hunter Luepke, who has rushed for 538 yards and caught 12 passes for 165 yards.

“He (Luepke) is a really good player who does a lot of things for them,” said Spack. “He can run, he can catch and he can block.”

Entz has taken notice of ISU slot receiver Jalen Carr, who has 24 receptions for 254 yards and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

“They do some unique things with him,” Entz said. “He’s a very talented player at the receiver position.”

ISU expects two key players to return in outside linebacker and leading tackler Zeke Vandenburgh and left tackle Hunter Zambrano.

Vandenburgh missed last week’s win over Indiana State with a bruised knee, while Zambrano was out while in concussion protocol.

ISU running backs coach Sam Ojuri was the leading rusher on three straight Bison national championship teams from 2011-13. Ojuri ran for 3,594 yards and 33 touchdowns at NDSU. Saturday will be his second visit to his former stadium as an opposing coach.

“It was emotional, but it was a great experience,” Ojuri said of a spring 2021 game at the Fargodome. “I’ll be there listening to ‘Thunderstruck’ (as the Bison enter just before kickoff) and all that. But we’re there for one reason. It’s a business trip to beat those guys. That’s what it’s all about.”

Ojuri wants his tailbacks to “make sure they’re prepared, confident and playing fast. They’ve done a good job so far. Just keep it up and play their game.”