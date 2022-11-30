Illinois State football exploring all avenues to add talented players

NORMAL — The transfer portal has most certainly transformed college football.

And it has altered the recruiting priorities for teams up and down the NCAA levels.

While it is easier than ever for programs to lose players who declare for the transfer portal, that portal is also overflowing with potential replacements for any departing talent.

“It’s been hectic. Every working person in our office that can get in the portal is looking,” said Illinois State coach Brock Spack. “We watch three or four guys within 15 minutes who just popped in (the portal). That’s what we’re doing all day. Either you like them or you don’t.”

Like programs throughout college football, the Redbirds are simultaneously recruiting transfers from four-year and junior college schools as well as high school seniors.

Here’s a look at where the Redbirds stand at the start of December.

Busy month

The Kaufman Football Building will be brimming with visiting players this coming weekend and the weekend after that.

Slated to arrive at ISU are several high school seniors who have already committed to the Redbirds, potential transfers from other colleges and a small number of uncommitted preps.

“High school guys we should be done with other than we have a couple who are going to visit we’re still recruiting,” said Spack, who is prohibited by NCAA rules from discussing individual recruits. “There are high school guys we would take at certain positions, but we’re focusing now on transfers.”

ISU is particularly targeting transfers who would enroll in January and participate in spring practice.

New QB signed

Already signed to a scholarship agreement is former Valparaiso quarterback Mason Kaplan, who has three years of eligibility remaining and will join the competition to back up senior starter Zack Annexstad.

Kaplan completed 18 of 36 passes for 191 yards as ISU defeated Valpo 28-21 on Sept. 10 at Hancock Stadium.

“We liked what we saw. We thought he was very competitive,” Spack said. “He runs around and he’s tough. We need depth at quarterback.”

Kaplan shared the Valpo quarterback job this past season and finished 46 of 77 for 586 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Who’s leaving?

ISU has had six players enter the portal in reserve quarterback Jackson Waring, defensive backs Franky West and Braden Price and wide receivers TreShawn Watson, J’Kalon Carter and Jabari Khepera.

A Normal Community High School graduate, West was a starter at cornerback this season and posted 48 tackles and two interceptions. Price had eight tackles.

Carter caught 12 passes for 111 yards and one TD. Khepera had 13 receptions in 2021 but fell down the depth chart this fall.

Wish list

According to Spack, ISU could add a transfer at any position.

“Anything and everything. Anybody who can come in and help us win now. That’s what we’re looking for,” said Spack, whose team was 6-5 on the recently completed season.

“On defense, we’re going to take a playmaker whether it’s a safety, corner, linebacker or lineman. We’re looking for playmakers that can change a game. Offensively, we’re looking for playmakers with the ball in their hands and also looking for linemen because they are so hard to find.”

Along with a slew of offensive linemen who have posted on social media they have received scholarship offers from ISU, two skill position players who have announced Redbird offers are Damonta Witherspoon (580 yards rushing at Murray State) and Jaelin Benefield (367 yards rushing at Eastern Illinois).

Prep recruits

The Pantagraph has confirmed 13 high school seniors who have committed to sign with ISU on Dec. 21. That list includes Normal Community athlete Chris Taylor and Metamora offensive lineman Ben Wallace.

“I would say this class will be close to 50-50 (high school seniors and transfers),” Spack said. “Maybe a little more high school, but I bet it’s close to 50-50. A couple high school guys coming in this weekend could vault us above that.”

FBS transfers less likely

Before the portal, ISU had enjoyed considerable success recruiting transfers from Big Ten Conference schools who were interested in immediate playing time and could achieve that at the FCS level.

But the NCAA rule requiring players transferring from one FBS program to another to sit out a year has been repealed, meaning most (but not all) stay at the FBS level.

One notable exception to that is Annexstad, who transferred to ISU from Minnesota.

“Getting Zack was really big for us. There are schools in the Big Ten that would really like to have him now,” said Spack. “Hopefully we can find a guy or two like that in this class.”

Higher level of juco

Spack says the Redbirds are in contention to land a higher quality of junior college transfers in this recruiting cycle because FBS schools are focusing more on transfers from four-year schools.

“Guys who would be hard for us to get are saying ‘yeah, I would like to talk to you’ or ‘can I come on a visit,’ ” the ISU coach said. “There are more higher end players from junior college a lot of times we wouldn’t have any chance of getting because they (FBS to FBS transfers) are so valued.”