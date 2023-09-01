NORMAL — Illinois State tailback Cole Mueller hasn’t received more than three carries in a game since Nov. 20, 2021.

Mueller is eager to snap that streak Saturday when the Redbirds open their season in a noon nonconference game against Dayton at Hancock Stadium.

“You have to find things that keep you level headed,” said Mueller, who broke his leg on the third carry of the 2022 opener at Wisconsin and missed the rest of the season. “Bad things are going to happen. You have to find a way to get through ‘em.”

ISU coach Brock Spack, entering his 14th season as Redbirds coach, also is anxious to see Mueller, who rushed for 977 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2021, back in action.

“I hope Cole can play a whole season because he makes us different,” Spack said. “He’s a really good player.”

Mueller did not participate in spring practice while recovering from the injury. He was held out of almost all contact drills during fall camp.

“It’s not about running the ball 100 times in practice,” said the 210-pound junior. “You can still get good reps with the mental reps. If you stand behind, you can still see the holes you need to hit or who you need to pick up (blocking).”

Spack is happy with Mueller’s supporting cast. Wenkers Wright rushed for a team-high 625 yards in 2022 and Mason Blakemore has made a favorable impression since transferring from Northern Illinois.

“All three of those guys could have played in the Big Ten as a second or third back at worst,” Spack said. “I think you might see a rotation. I’m sure there will be some situational things involved in that. Some guys do some things better than others. The guy with the hot hand, we’ll probably hand him the ball a little more.”

Mueller is fine with not shouldering a heavy ballcarrying load, but remains willing to do so.

“I’m always going to think I can take 40 carries a game,” he said. “I know I don’t have to be selfish. I can come out and let other guys come in and make plays because I know they can make plays.”

The Redbirds face a Dayton team that posted an 8-3 record last season and was picked third in the preseason poll of the non-scholarship Pioneer League.

Flyers coach Rick Chamberlin retired after the 2022 season, and former Dayton player Trevor Andrews took over. Andrews is a former assistant at Illinois Wesleyan (graduate assistant in 1999), Western Michigan and William & Mary.

“Dayton poses a very legitimate threat. They are a very good team and a very good program,” said Spack. “They have a new coach but he’s not new to Dayton football.

"He knows the tradition. We played them in 2012 and they gave us everything we wanted. It’s a good team to play against to see where we’ve grown and maybe where we need to grow a little bit more.”

The Flyers have five members of the Pioneer League all-preseason team in offensive lineman David Tkatch, defensive linemen Jonathan Hammond and Sam Schadek, linebacker Nate Arthur and defensive back Cole Hildebrand.

Dayton returns six starters on offense and seven on defense. The Flyers quarterback will be either sophomore Dante Casciola or senior Cole Dow.

Casciola started the first five games in 2022 before suffering a broken hand. He completed 72 of 111 passes for 757 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

ISU is 13-1 in home openers under Spack. The game will be broadcast live on Marquee Sports Network.