NORMAL — Cade Campos, Illinois State’s most experienced linebacker, will miss the entire upcoming season because of a knee injury.

“It’s that three-letter word we all hate to hear in sports,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear in his left knee. “It was a non-contact injury. It was a live period but no contact. He was sprinting to the football, changed directions and put his foot in the ground.”

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior, Campos has seen action in 19 games over three seasons with the Redbirds. He recorded 23 tackles in six games in a 2022 season curtailed by injury.

“We’ll get him fixed up and get him back for next year hopefully,” said Spack.

Redshirt sophomore Connor Leyden moves into Campos’ spot on the first team defense. Redshirt freshman Tye Niekamp also is likely headed for additional playing time.

“They will probably share the position. Connor is in the first huddle,” Spack said. “They have both done a really good job. Tye is in position to play quite a bit.”

Wagner has kicking edge

Spack said sophomore Ian Wagner will likely be both the place-kicker and punter for ISU’s Sept. 2 season opener against Dayton at Hancock Stadium. Wagner has been battling sophomore Josh Jasek for the jobs.

“Right now it looks like it’s going to be Ian doing all those things. I think Josh is going to be ready to do that. He will get reps in games,” said Spack. “Ian still has a rod in his leg and it gets sore occasionally. I’ve been really impressed with Josh. He’s much better.”

Heat is on

ISU practices in the morning so the Redbirds were done shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Head football athletic trainer Andrew Brubaker was monitoring a device that uses several measurements to determine if an NCAA-mandated heat level has been reached that players must be given a break.

Even without a warning from the device, ISU took a break in the middle of the workout. Redbirds players munched on popsicles, drank water, took their helmet off and sat down for a few minutes before practice resumed.

“It was hot out here, even in the morning,” Spack said. “It's not miserable, but it wasn’t comfortable by any means. Once the sun gets over the top of the east side of the stadium, it’s pretty warm.”

Indoor facility

Bundles of artificial turf were being transported inside ISU's Indoor Practice Facility on Wednesday morning.

Installation of the turf practice field is expected to begin next week.