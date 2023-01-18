Illinois State football adds two transfer receivers

NORMAL — The Illinois State football team has bolstered its wide receiver position with the addition of two transfers who have enrolled for the spring semester.

I’Shawn Stewart, who has spent time at Oregon State and Eastern Michigan, and former Valparaiso player Braden Contreras have joined the Redbirds.

“We need to surround Zack with the best players we can find,” ISU coach Brock Spack said of quarterback Zack Annexstad.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound Stewart was recruited to Oregon State as a three-star receiver out of Bolingbrook High School. He played in two games with the Beavers in 2019 before moving on to Eastern Michigan.

Stewart caught four passes for 35 yards in 2021 for the Eagles.

“He has speed, he’s very athletic and has very good ball skills,” said Spack of Stewart. “He was a Power Five guy out of high school. We know his high school coach well and he speaks very highly of him. Hopefully he can inject some speed into this offense.”

The 6-4, 190-pound Contreras is already familiar with Hancock Stadium. He caught three passes for 28 yards early last season as ISU defeated Valparaiso 28-21.

A product of Hinsdale Central High School, Contreras caught 30 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns for the Beacons last season after covering 316 yards on 19 receptions in 2021.

“He has a lot of college experience,” Spack said. “He has good length and good ball skills. He’s another receiver we can count on.”

ISU earlier added former Valparaiso quarterback Mason Kaplan as a transfer.

“Mason was very high on him,” said Spack. “It was nice to have Mason’s opinion.”

The Redbirds coach indicated ISU remains interested in supplementing its offensive line through the transfer portal.

“We’re still looking for more than one,” Spack said. “It’s about finding the right guy.”

Leaving the Redbirds through the transfer portal is Jack Takerian, who averaged 36.8 yards as ISU’s punter in 2022.

ISU has returning kicker/punters in Ian Wagner and Josh Jasek. Michael Cosentino will join that group after announcing he is transferring to ISU from Elon.

A Glenbrook North graduate, Cosentino is a walk-on.

Another walk-on addition to the ISU roster is Mahomet-Seymour receiver/kick returner Valient Walsh, who announced his commitment to the Redbirds on Wednesday.

The 5-9, 165-pound Walsh caught 45 passes for 508 yards and nine touchdowns this past season for the Bulldogs and returned 12 kickoffs for a 25.1-yard average.

