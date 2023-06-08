NORMAL — Koby Sarna, a defensive end from Santa Barbara City College, has transferred to Illinois State for the coming football season.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Sarna registered 40 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks and three forced fumbles over two seasons at the California junior college.

“We’re taking him thinking he can help us now,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “He’s got length and gives us more depth on our front.”

Sarna helped the Vaqueros to a 10-1 record with 30 tackles and two sacks in 2022.

According to Spack, Sarna profiles as an end in the Redbirds’ 3-4 alignment.

ISU opens its season on Sept. 2 against Dayton at Hancock Stadium.

