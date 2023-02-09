NORMAL — Illinois State football coach Brock Spack has hired Mickey Turner as the Redbirds' new wide receivers coach.

Turner spent the past eight years as the tight ends coach at Wisconsin. He fills the vacancy left when Redbird quarterbacks coach Andy Belluomini left for a similar job at Missouri.

ISU offensive coordinator Tony Petersen will shift his positional responsibilities from wide receivers to quarterbacks.

“Mickey came highly recommended from Paul Chryst and C.J. (Irvin) who worked with him at Wisconsin,” said Spack. “He brings a Big Ten pedigree with him, not only as a coach but also as a player who served as a captain for the Badgers.

"His experience working in the passing game at Wisconsin should translate well here at Illinois State, and we look forward to seeing what he can do with our receiver group. His on-field experience and knowledge of the game, as well as his experience in recruiting, will help our program tremendously moving forward.”

At Wisconsin, Turner helped the Badgers win 72 games, three Big Ten West Division titles and seven bowl victories.

“I am excited to be joining this coaching staff and get to know our student-athletes and staff,” Turner said. “There is a lot of tradition here and I respect what Coach Spack has done with the program and the teams he’s built. The rest of the coaches on this staff are great, and I look forward to giving this program my best and learning a lot along the way.

"This is an offense that has a lot of versatility and requires a lot from the receivers, which puts a lot of pressure on my shoulders to help our group meet that standard.”

Under Turner’s direction, Jake Ferguson emerged as a top target in the passing game, leading the Badgers in catches and yards in each of his final two seasons. His star pupil in his first three seasons at UW was tight end Troy Fumagalli, a finalist for the John Mackey Award and second-team All-American as a senior in 2017.

Turner played for the Badgers from 2006-09, serving as a captain during his senior season in 2009 and contributing to a Wisconsin team that went 10-3 and downed Miami to win the Champs Sports Bowl.

Before returning to Madison, Turner spent the previous three years at Pittsburgh.

Carr joins team

Offensive tackle Ron Carr announced on social media he is transferring from Duke to ISU.

The 6-foot-5 Carr saw action in nine games while at Duke and will have two years of eligibility with the Redbirds.

Carr also had offers from FCS programs Tennessee State, Northwestern State, Grambling and Wagner.

