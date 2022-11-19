Illinois State edges Western Illinois in overtime

NORMAL — A mad dash from Tommy Rittenhouse and two clutch defensive plays from Josh Dinga sent Illinois State to a season-ending 20-13 overtime victory over Western Illinois on Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Rittenhouse’s 9-yard touchdown sprint around right end gave ISU the lead in overtime. Dinga then batted down a third down pass and a fourth down sack to hand the Redbirds a winning season at 6-5.

iSU finished at 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as Western ended at 0-11 and 0-8 in the Valley.

“We didn’t have our A game for parts of the game in all phases,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “But we were able to come back and win the game in overtime. It took a lot of toughness when we weren’t at our best.”

Rittenhouse kept the ball on the read option on the deciding touchdown.

“I saw the eyes of the corners and safeties. They were crashing down,” said Rittenhouse. “I thought if I sold it hard enough I could beat them to the edge.”

Redbird senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh went out with a tremendous performance of career highs 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Just short

Ian Wagner’s 48-yard field goal attempt into the wind was on line but short with three seconds left in regulation.

Western had tied the game at 13-all with a 41-yard Mason Laramie field goal with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Signs of life

ISU had a mere 18 yards of total offense before embarking on a go-ahead 80-yard drive late in the first half.

Brock Annexstad motored 21 yards on a reverse and late hit out of bounds cost Western 15 more yards down to the 13.

A pass interference call in the end zone put the Redbirds at the 2, and Wenkers Wright plunged in for the score with 1:15 left in the half. Wright had rushes of 13 and 17 yards on the march.

Wagner’s extra point was wide right and ISU carried a 13-7 margin into halftime.

Dabney turns offensive

ISU defensive back Sy Dabney has become an offensive weapon.

Dabney scored ISU’s only touchdown last week in a 31-7 loss at No. 1-ranked South Dakota State when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.

Dabney struck again in the first quarter when he flagged down a wounded duck of a reverse pass from Western receiver Jaylin Jackson and returned it 36 yards for a score.

Tight end Taula sits

ISU senior tight end Tanner Taula sat out his final college game with a knee injury.

Taula caught 26 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown as a senior. His career totals read 63 catches for 627 yards and four TDs.

Slow starters

ISU’s 7-0 lead after one quarter extended Western’s season-long misery in the opening period.

The Leathernecks did not record a first-quarter touchdown all season while being outscored 96-3.

Up for grabs

ISU was credited with two forced fumbles on one play late in the second half.

Vandenburgh poked the ball free on a sack. Western lineman Sidney Fugar scooped up the ball only to be stripped by Redbird Kenton Wilhoit.

The ball was finally recovered by another Leathernecks lineman, Aidan Chance.