Illinois State edges Western Illinois in overtime

Illinois State defensive lineman Josh Dinga (91) closes in on Western Illinois ballcarrier Erin Collins on Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
Dennis Banks photo
NORMAL — A mad dash from Tommy Rittenhouse and two clutch defensive plays from Josh Dinga sent Illinois State to a season-ending 20-13 overtime victory over Western Illinois on Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
Rittenhouse’s 9-yard touchdown sprint around right end gave ISU the lead in overtime. Dinga then batted down a third down pass and a fourth down sack to hand the Redbirds a winning season at 6-5.
iSU finished at 4-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as Western ended at 0-11 and 0-8 in the Valley.
“We didn’t have our A game for parts of the game in all phases,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “But we were able to come back and win the game in overtime. It took a lot of toughness when we weren’t at our best.”
Rittenhouse kept the ball on the read option on the deciding touchdown.
“I saw the eyes of the corners and safeties. They were crashing down,” said Rittenhouse. “I thought if I sold it hard enough I could beat them to the edge.”
Redbird senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh went out with a tremendous performance of career highs 17 tackles and 3.5 sacks.
Just short
Ian Wagner’s 48-yard field goal attempt into the wind was on line but short with three seconds left in regulation.
Illinois State's Wenkers Wright crosses the goal line with a 2-yard touchdown run Saturday against Western Illinois at Hancock Stadium.
Dennis Banks photo
Western had tied the game at 13-all with a 41-yard Mason Laramie field goal with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Signs of life
ISU had a mere 18 yards of total offense before embarking on a go-ahead 80-yard drive late in the first half.
Brock Annexstad motored 21 yards on a reverse and late hit out of bounds cost Western 15 more yards down to the 13.
A pass interference call in the end zone put the Redbirds at the 2, and Wenkers Wright plunged in for the score with 1:15 left in the half. Wright had rushes of 13 and 17 yards on the march.
Wagner’s extra point was wide right and ISU carried a 13-7 margin into halftime.
Dabney turns offensive
ISU defensive back Sy Dabney has become an offensive weapon.
Dabney scored ISU’s only touchdown last week in a 31-7 loss at No. 1-ranked South Dakota State when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone.
Dabney struck again in the first quarter when he flagged down a wounded duck of a reverse pass from Western receiver Jaylin Jackson and returned it 36 yards for a score.
Tight end Taula sits
ISU senior tight end Tanner Taula sat out his final college game with a knee injury.
Taula caught 26 passes for 284 yards and one touchdown as a senior. His career totals read 63 catches for 627 yards and four TDs.
Slow starters
ISU’s 7-0 lead after one quarter extended Western’s season-long misery in the opening period.
The Leathernecks did not record a first-quarter touchdown all season while being outscored 96-3.
Up for grabs
ISU was credited with two forced fumbles on one play late in the second half.
Vandenburgh poked the ball free on a sack. Western lineman Sidney Fugar scooped up the ball only to be stripped by Redbird Kenton Wilhoit.
The ball was finally recovered by another Leathernecks lineman, Aidan Chance.
PHOTOS: Illinois State wins 35-7 over Eastern Illinois
Illinois State Redbirds defensive lineman Jason Lewan (94) sacks Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jonah O'Brien (6) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive end Jordan Miles (91) sacks Illinois State Redbirds quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Zach Weir (8) looks to throw against Illinois State Redbirds at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad runs in for a touchdown earlier this season against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) throws for a touchdown against Eastern Illinois earlier this season at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds tight end Bryson Deming (86) catches a pass against Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers head coach Chris Wilkerson
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds wide receiver Brock Annexstad (8) and Daniel Sobkowicz (12) celebrate after a touchdown at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds defensive back Deandre Lamont (3) and Illinois State Redbirds long snapper Joey Malinowski (48) celebrate after a touchdown at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jonah O'Brien (6) and wide receiver DeWayne Cooks Jr. (2) celebrate after a touchdown at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds wide receiver Jalen Carr (0) runs past Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Elijah Benoit (9) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds linebacker Jeremiah Jordan (18) knocks the ball lose from Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jonah O'Brien (6) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds defensive lineman Josh Dinga (91) sacks Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jonah O'Brien (6) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers running back Kendi Young (29) runs against Illinois State Redbirds at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds linebacker Matthew Wedig (43) recovers a fumble from Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Jonah O'Brien (6) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds running back Nigel White (1) tries leaps over Eastern Illinois Panthers defensive back Tyris Harvey (7) for more yards in the second quarter at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Eastern Illinois Panthers wide receiver Nile Hill (33) runs against Illinois State Redbirds at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds running back Pha'leak Brown (22) runs against Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds running back Wenkers Wright (32) runs against Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds Zack Annexstad and tight end Bryson Deming (86) celebrate after a touchdown at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh (5) sacks Eastern Illinois Panthers quarterback Zach Weir (8) at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Reggie Redbird leads the Illinois State players on the field on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State takes the field against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State Redbirds vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers at Hancock Stadium.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!