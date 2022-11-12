Illinois State doesn't let travel woes affect play as Kendall Lewis leads way to another road win

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Getting to Prather Coliseum was an adventure for Illinois State's basketball team. Walking out with another road win Saturday night made it all worthwhile.

ISU, which was stuck at the airport in St. Louis all day Friday and didn't get to Natchitoches until less than three hours before Saturday's game against Northwestern State, took charge late. Kendall Lewis tied his career high with 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Redbirds earned a 69-67 victory.

"In a weird roundabout way we leave this trip gaining exactly what we wanted — the fellowship, trust and camaraderie of a basketball team," said ISU first-year head coach Ryan Pedon on his postgame radio show.

Darius Burford added 16 points and four assists for the Redbirds, who improved to 2-1.

ISU bussed to St. Louis after beating Eastern Illinois, 54-49, on Thursday in Charleston. They got to the airport Friday morning and then spent the next 12 hours there before having to stay another night.

"We were dealt a hand by the airline industry we can't always control," said Pedon of a cancelled flight and then having to deboard an airplane at 9 p.m.

ISU finally caught a flight to Houston on Saturday morning, then got on another bus for a four-hour trip to Nachitoches. They got to their hotel at 4:20 p.m., grabbed a quick pregame meal and then headed to Prather Coliseum for the 7 o'clock tipoff.

"Me, personally, I enjoyed every minute of it," said Burford of his Friday at the airport. "We've got some great characters on the team. It just brought us closer. I love being around those guys and around the team. We made the most of the situation."

The game was tight throughout. ISU went on a 7-0 run to break away from a 54-all tie and grab its biggest lead at 61-54 with 2:13 left after Luke Kasubke's 3-pointer.

Northwestern State (1-2) sank three 3-pointers to trim the margin to 67-64 with 15 seconds left. Burford sank two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to ice the win before Demarcus Sharp banked in a halfcourt 3-pointer at the buzzer.

"It's not going to be perfect and not going to be pretty early in the season, especially playing a team like this," said Pedon. "I'm proud for us working through that and having resolve to win the game down the stretch."

It was Lewis' third double-figure rebounding effort and second double-double this season. He also chipped in two blocked shots and three steals.

Burford struggled in his first two games as ISU's point guard before twisting his ankle in the first half Saturday. But he shook it off and made some key plays down the stretch.

"It was a gritty win," said Burford. "The way they play is kind of unusual. We really kept our poise."

ISU shot 54.1% from the field and sank 24 of 31 free throws while committing 17 turnovers. Northwestern State hit 42.4% of its field goal attempts and 9 of 17 at the line. The Demons grabbed a 32-28 rebounding advantage, including 20 offensive boards.

"I'm very proud of our players. They deserve all the credit," said Pedon. "They're doing it for the first time as a unit. They certainly weren't perfect. Many times as a coach you see them over there and say, 'Keep your head up.' We make mistakes and some are head scratchers at this point of the season to me, too. But we're able to play through that."

Sharp, a transfer from Missouri State, paced the Demons with 15 points. Dayne Prim, brother of former Missouri State star Gage Prim, added 13 points.

The Redbirds shot 66.7% in the first half, making 10 of 15 shots and 4 of 8 outside the arc. However, 12 ISU turnovers allowed Northwestern State to lead most of the first 20 minutes before Malachi Poindexter's 3-pointer with 1:11 left forged a 32-all tie at the break.

ISU and Northwestern State will have a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday at CEFCU Arena.