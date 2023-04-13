NORMAL— Kyle Brennan's tenure as Illinois State director of athletics has come to an end.

ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule announced Thursday that Brennan has resigned, effective April 30.

Brennan was named director of athletics in December of 2020.

A decision regarding who will serve as acting athletics director is forthcoming. Until that announcement is made, athletics staff will report to Tarhule.

A national search will be conducted for a permanent replacement. Information regarding a search will be shared at a later date.

“I want to thank Kyle for the energy and dedication he brought to this position,” said Tarhule. “Under his leadership Redbird athletes have achieved great success in the classroom and in competitions. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

