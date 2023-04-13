NORMAL— Kyle Brennan's tenure as Illinois State director of athletics has come to an end.
ISU Interim President Aondover Tarhule announced Thursday that Brennan has resigned, effective April 30.
Brennan was named director of athletics in December of 2020.
A decision regarding who will serve as acting athletics director is forthcoming. Until that announcement is made, athletics staff will report to Tarhule.
A national search will be conducted for a permanent replacement. Information regarding a search will be shared at a later date.
“I want to thank Kyle for the energy and dedication he brought to this position,” said Tarhule. “Under his leadership Redbird athletes have achieved great success in the classroom and in competitions. I wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”
This story will be updated
Former Illinois State president Terri Goss Kinzy, left, and director of athletics Kyle Brennan, right, welcome new Redbirds volleyball coach Allie Matters during a March press conference at Hancock Stadium's Aaron Leetch Legacy Club. Brennan is resigning from his positions effective April 20.