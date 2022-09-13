Illinois State defensive linemen Jude Okolo making strides toward considerable potential

NORMAL — Illinois State defensive lineman Jude Okolo agreed Tuesday that his seven-tackle performance last Saturday against Valparaiso was his best game as a Redbird.

“Yes,” Okolo said, “so far.”

ISU defensive line coach Brian Hendricks and head coach Brock Spack share the sentiment that the Redbirds are just beginning to see what Okolo’s talents are capable of producing.

“When they start young, it takes time,” Hendricks said. “He’s finally starting to peak and get to the top. But he’s still got a ways to go. I think this is just the tip of the iceberg for him.”

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Okolo also was credited with two quarterback hurries against Valparaiso. His nine tackles in two games top all ISU linemen.

“I felt like I was more prepared over the week,” said Okolo. “I was ready.”

A redshirt sophomore, Okolo added more weight and strength in the offseason to be better suited for nose guard duty.

“I definitely focused on putting on more weight,” he said. “I kept on eating. I put on 15 to 20 pounds for this season.”

Okolo redshirted his first season on campus in 2019 and turns 22 years old in October.

“It’s simple maturity from a physical standpoint and a mental standpoint with his approach to football,” said Spack. “He had to have the understanding this isn’t high school. He’s had more of a professional approach. His mom (Michelle) and dad (Jude Sr.) have done a great job raising him. He’s a good kid, a happy go lucky guy.”

Okolo has rotated with senior Noah Hickcox, who is battling a hip ailment, at nose guard.

“Jude being able to play like he has has really helped Noah,” Spack said. “He doesn’t have to play as much.”

Okolo, who has already surpassed his 2021 tackles total of six, calls Hickcox and senior Jason Lewan “great mentors. I’ve been watching their game and copying some things I can put into my game.”

A graduate of North Plainfield High School in New Jersey, Okolo hails from an area ISU doesn’t typically focus on in recruiting.

“We got a tip. His head coach knew somebody on our staff,” said Spack. “We checked him out, brought him in here and really liked the way he looked. He’s a really good athlete for a big kid.”

Okolo, who had not been heavily recruited, was grateful for the attention.

“I just took the chance and took the visit. I loved it,” he said. “I’m blessed they gave me the opportunity to come play football here.”

Hendricks is witnessing Okolo’s intensity catch up with his talent.

“He’s playing with a motor. That’s got to start in practice,” said Hendricks. “That’s something he had to learn how to do. He’s starting to finally figure it out and it’s showing up on Saturday.

"He came in as a young pup not knowing much. He’s put on a lot of healthy weight and gotten stronger. There have been some bumps and bruises along the way, but you can tell he’s confident and he's playing fast because of it. It’s fun watching it.”

Spack agrees Okolo’s potential has a high ceiling.

“He’s starting to turn into what we hoped he would be,” the ISU coach said. “He’s scratching the surface. I think he can get better, a lot better.”

Jasek kicks in practice

ISU place-kicker Josh Jasek returned to practice Tuesday after missing the first two games. The Nebraska transfer did not attempt a field goal longer than 39 yards as he continues his return from a muscle pull.

Spack does not know if Jasek will be used by the 1-1 Redbirds in Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. Mid-America Classic game against 0-2 Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.

He expects to make a decision on Jasek's status after practice on Thursday.

Jackson off team

Linebacker Damien Jackson has been “dismissed” from the Redbird roster, according to Spack, who declined to elaborate on the reason for the dismissal.

Jackson ranked sixth on the team with 44 tackles in 2021.

Waring the receiver

Jackson Waring, who threw more passes than any Redbird last fall, was taking reps at wide receiver Tuesday. Waring is behind starter Zack Annexstad and second stringer Tommy Rittenhouse at quarterback.

“He was helping us on the scout team at wideout. The scout team needed a guy who can do some things down there,” Spack said. “He’s a good athlete. We’re trying to get him in positions to help our team.”

When asked if Waring had changed positions, Spack replied, “not officially. He’s still a quarterback.”