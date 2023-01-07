Illinois State comes together in final three minutes to beat Evansville, snap 3-game losing skid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Illinois State let a golden opportunity to take a double-digit halftime lead slip away in the last four minutes of the first half Saturday.

However, the Redbirds didn't self destruct late in the game when it really mattered.

Darius Burford gave ISU the lead on a drive with 2:36 left as the Redbirds snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Evansville, 69-61, in a Missouri Valley Conference game at the Ford Center.

"We were desperate for this win," said Burford. "We just drew the line. This is the time we had to start the game better, we had to come out with more life and be more together. I feel we did that."

Malachi Poindexter paced ISU, which improved to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the Valley, with a career-high 18 points while Seneca Knight added 15 and Burford contributed 12 points and six assists.

The Redbirds shot 48% from the field, going 5 of 16 outside the arc, and committed 19 turnovers which Evansville (4-13, 0-6) converted into 25 points.

"The last three minutes of the first half we had a lot of turnovers consecutively," said Poindexter. "The last four minutes of the game we had zero turnovers with nine points. Our offensive execution late in the game was just great."

Kenny Strawbridge and Marvin Coleman led Evansville with 16 points each. The Aces also had turnover problems in the first half with 12, but cut that down to two in the second half.

While ISU went 16 of 17 at the free throw line, the Aces were 19 of 28.

Evansville took its first lead of the second half at 48-45 on Coleman's 3-pointer with 9:44 left. The lead changed hands five times before Burford went down the right side of the lane for a layup.

After a defensive stop, Knight swished a 3-pointer from the corner for a 65-60 lead with 1:30 left. The Redbirds got another stop before Poindexter got the loose rebound on his own miss with 31 seconds left.

Poindexter sank two free throws with 26 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Knight rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Strawbridge and the Redbirds were in the clear.

"I didn't like the way we started the game and that was due to turnovers more than anything," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "I didn't like how we finished the half, but I did like the way we finished the game."

ISU committed five turnovers in the final 3:53 of the first half after taking a 30-19 lead. Strawbridge stripped Poindexter and went in for a layup with a couple seconds left to get the Aces within 34-31 at the break.

ISU didn't get off to the fast start it wanted, not scoring on its first six possessions until Poindexter hit a 3-pointer with 15:46 left in the first half to tie the game.

The Redbirds settled down. They got some transition baskets and 3-pointers by Colton Sandage and Burford helped ISU take a 30-19 lead with 3:53.

But ISU melted down the rest of the half. The Redbirds committed five turnovers, the final as Strawbridge stripped Poindexter and went in for a layup with a couple seconds left.

Both teams were turnover prone in the first 20 minutes as ISU committed 13 and Evansville 12. The Redbirds shot 47.8% from the field, making 3 of 8 outside the arc, while Evansville hit 44% of its field goal attempts.

ISU returns home to face Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

PHOTOS: Indiana State hands Redbirds third straight loss.