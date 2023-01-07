Illinois State comes together in final four minutes to beat Evansville, snap three-game losing skid

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Illinois State let a golden opportunity to take a double-digit halftime lead slip away in the last four minutes of Saturday's first half.

However, the Redbirds didn't self-destruct late in the game when it really mattered.

Darius Burford gave ISU the lead on a drive with 2:36 left as the Redbirds used an 11-0 run in the final four minutes to snap a three-game losing streak by beating Evansville, 69-61, in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before an announced Ford Center crowd of 6,487.

"We were desperate for this win," said Burford, who finished with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. "We came together and just drew the line. This is the time we had to start the game better, we had to come out with more life and be more together. I feel we did that this game."

Malachi Poindexter paced ISU — which improved to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in the Valley with its first win since Dec. 19 against Chicago State — with a career-high 18 points while Seneca Knight added 15 points.

The Redbirds shot 48% from the field, going 5 of 16 outside the arc, and committed 19 turnovers which Evansville converted into 25 points. The Redbirds outrebounded the Aces, 37-24, with Kendall Lewis grabbing seven.

Poindexter made 5 of 8 field goal attempts, 2 of 5 from 3-point range and 6 of 6 at the line. He's now made all 23 of his free throws this season.

"(Darius) and Malachi, I thought their efficiency from the field was really impressive tonight. That's what we need," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "We leaned on Darius a lot, especially in the second half, and I think he delivered almost every time. He did a tremendous job for us. We have to take care of the basketball better. But I'm seeing some growth in both Darius and Malachi. I'm really proud of those guys and excited for them."

Evansville (4-13, 0-6), still searching for its first league win under first-year head coach David Ragland, took its first lead of the second half at 48-45 on Marvin Coleman's 3-pointer with 9:44 left.

The lead changed hands five times before Burford went down the right side of the lane for a layup to snap a 60-all tie.

After a defensive stop, Knight swished a 3-pointer from the corner for a 65-60 lead with 1:30 left. The Redbirds got another stop before Poindexter got the loose rebound on his own miss with 31 seconds left.

Poindexter sank two free throws with 26 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Knight rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Kenny Strawbridge and the Redbirds were in the clear.

"I didn't like the way we started the game and that was due to turnovers more than anything," said Pedon, as ISU didn't score in the first four minutes. "I didn't like how we finished the half, but I did like the way we finished the game."

ISU committed five turnovers in the final 3:53 of the first half after taking a 30-19 lead. Strawbridge, who scored 16 points along with Coleman to pace the Aces, stripped Poindexter and went in for a layup with a couple seconds left to get the Aces within 34-31 at the break.

"The last three minutes of the first half we had a lot of turnovers consecutively," said Poindexter. "The last four minutes of the game we had zero turnovers with nine points. Our offensive execution late in the game was just great."

While ISU went 16 of 17 at the free throw line, the Aces were 19 of 28.

"It was a game we gave ourselves an opportunity to win it," said Ragland. "I've talked about that the past five conference games. We finally wanted to get to halftime talking about adjustments to win the game. We had that opportunity tonight.

"They hit shots and made plays when they needed to. Ryan Pedon, I think the world of him and what he's doing and going to do. They earned the victory tonight."

Pedon didn't pay any attention to Evansville losing their previous five Valley games by an average margin of 22.4 points. He knows Ragland inherited a difficult situation taking over in late May and believes the Aces won't be winless in the league for long.

"I told (the team) in the locker room — don't want it easy, don't expect it easy," said Pedon. "For us in our program's growth right now I would be fooling them if I told them this is going to look pretty how we want it to every night. We certainly have to play better, but we're coming together maybe more than the results show. I saw some really good things tonight."

Knight didn't start for the second straight game. However, Pedon felt he delivered two of the game's biggest plays. Knight banked in a turnaround jumper while being fouled with 4:25 left. He converted the and-one to tie the game at 58-all.

When Knight swished a 3-pointer from the corner in front of ISU's bench to go ahead by five, his teammates celebrated as the four-hour bus trip back to Normal was made much more enjoyable.

"The thing I love about this team, they're going to age me quickly, but they don't flinch and have remained very coachable," said Pedon. "I haven't had to deal with attitude problems or crybabies. They're pulling the same rope. They're pulling for our team."

ISU returns home to face Missouri State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena.

