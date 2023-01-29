Illinois State comes through in final minute to knock off MVC co-leader Southern Illinois

NORMAL — Seneca Knight and his Illinois State teammates seem like they're in games like this about twice a week.

Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference battle against league co-leader Southern Illinois was tied with less than a minute left as the CEFCU Arena crowd of 4,377 stood. It was that way four days ago in Peoria before the Redbirds lost in overtime. The same scenario has played out other times this season.

"It gets frustrating. We're in games and in games, and then we're right there and we lose," said Knight. "To actually put it together, we've had so many of them. I wish we could have put more together. Better late than never."

Kendall Lewis' short bank shot with 37 seconds left gave ISU the lead for good. Knight and Lewis made two free throws each and the Redbirds got a couple defensive stops to close out a 72-66 victory that snapped a four-game losing streak.

"The team we beat tonight is a team I have great respect for. It's a blue-collar team and there's a reason they're at the top of the league," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon. "The brand of basketball that is required to beat them is you have be tough and resilient and you have to be very disciplined when you play them, offensively and defensively. It requires a certain response, and our players responded the right way."

Bouncing back

Knight scored a season-high 24 points while Lewis contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Redbirds improved to 9-14 overall and 4-8 in the MVC ahead of Wednesday's 7 p.m. home game against UIC.

Luke Kasubke added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, as the Redbirds made 11 of 19 attempts outside the arc and shot 46.8% from the field while sinking 17 of 18 free throws.

After a disappointing effort in a 20-point home loss to Valparaiso on Jan. 21, ISU responded with gritty performances against two of the league's top teams.

"Every guy in that locker room is committed to the team and winning. That's a big reason why we got this win tonight," said Kasubke. "Most teams could have laid down after losing to Valpo and Bradley. But this team continues to come back and play hard and learn from our mistakes and make sure a game like that against Valpo doesn't happen again."

Burford out

Junior guard Darius Burford, the Redbirds' leading scorer with an 11.4 average, suffered a an orbital bone fracture during Saturday's practice that had him in street clothes. Pedon said Burford will see a specialist on Monday to determine what happens next.

"Everyone had to be ready and we all had to step up," said Knight. "DB brings so much to this team. So with him out we know it was going to take a (great effort), but as long as we stepped up and came together as a team there was nothing we can't handle."

Lewis played all 40 minutes while Knight logged 39 and Kasubke and Malachi Poindexter 36 each .

"For us we're in the game and want to play. If we're in the game we're going to keep playing the game," said Lewis. "You don't realize you're playing 40. I didn't really pay attention. I would play another 40 tomorrow. We're just trying to get the job done."

Focusing on game

Pedon purposely didn't focus much on Burford's absence beforehand.

"It happened toward the end of practice (Saturday)," said Pedon. "There was a short turnaround. Our players know. In those moments, from a coaching standpoint, you're kind of stating the obvious and if you make it a big deal it will probably enter their minds as a big deal."

Pedon gave credit to ISU athletic trainer John Munn for staying with Burford in the emergency room a couple hours Saturday night.

"We've had to battle a lot of things this year that are out of our control — injuries, guys not practicing, we can't get a rhythm together because of injuries," said Pedon. "That's part of the game. There's no crying in basketball."

Domask gets 32

The Salukis (17-6, 8-4), who beat ISU by 12 on Jan. 14 in Carbondale, were paced by Marcus Domask. The senior forward scored 32 points on 13-of-25 shooting, going 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, while senior guard Lance Jones scored all 15 of his points in the second half.

“They (the Redbirds) got into a rhythm early in the game when they made a couple of 3s,” said Salukis head coach Bryan Mullins. “We missed some defensive assignments. We were never connected defensively in the first half and gave them some looks. That gave them confidence for the rest of the game.”

SIU shot 47.3% from the field. But the Salukis were 11 of 27 outside the arc and only 3 of 10 at the line.

ISU took a 36-33 halftime lead, the same three-point margin the Redbirds led at Carbondale before the Salukis immediately stormed back. This time ISU extended the margin to 55-43 on Colton Sandage's 3-pointer with 10:51 left before SIU went on a 10-0 run to get within two with 8:30 left.

Three times the Salukis forged a tie, the last at 66-all on Domask's 3-pointer with 1:39 left, before ISU prevailed. SIU remained in a first-place tie after Belmont lost to Drake.

Packing up

ISU's players were surprised to learn they were spending Saturday night in a local hotel much like a road trip.

The reason was simple. The Redbirds came in 5-5 at home with the last memory being of the debacle against Valpo which was ISU's worst home loss since December 2011.

While Lewis said it was "weird" sleeping in another bed five minutes from his apartment, the players understood.

"Coach is trying new things. The last game we came out slow," said Lewis. "Whatever he says we're down to trying it because we're trying to figure this out together."

Pedon thanked ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan for approving the move.

"We've had enough sample size now to see we haven't played our best consistently at home," said Pedon. "Never in my mind did I think they're out to 2 or 3 in the morning the night before games. But if we control their environment a little bit, intentional about resting and recovering, get a good meal in them, relaxing on their beds and spending time together, I thought there was some real positives from that ... I thought we were sharper today."

Photos: Colton Sandage's 28 points helps Illinois State turn back Bates, Eastern Michigan