Illinois State comeback falls agonizingly short in loss to Southern Illinois

NORMAL – A furious comeback fueled by a switch to a hurry-up offense was effective but insufficient for Illinois State on Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

ISU trimmed a 19-point Southern Illinois lead to 19-14 in the fourth quarter, but quarterback Zack Annexstad was sacked on fourth-and-8 at the SIU 13 to end the Redbirds’ hopes before a Family Weekend crowd of 11,127.

“The second half was a great effort, but we came up short,” Annexstad said. “I wish we played better the first half and that starts with me. We have to come out with more urgency.”

ISU slipped to 2-2 in its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game. Southern is 3-2 and 2-0 in the Valley.

“It was good to see how hard we battled to get back in the game,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “The first half we didn’t play well offensively or defensively.”

The comeback

Down 19-0 at the half, ISU reached the scoreboard with 1:32 left in the third quarter.

On fourth and goal at the 6, Annexstad lofted a short pass to tailback Rashad Lampkin, who barely got inside the pylon to register the touchdown.

“We got in a groove,” Annexstad said of the no huddle success. “Guys were getting a little more energy. We tried to go as fast as we can.”

ISU defenders Jeremiah Jordan and Josh Dinga stuffed Southern quarterback Nic Baker on a third-and-2 draw to get the Redbirds the ball back.

ISU responded with a 13-play, 83-yard scoring march. On second-and-goal at the 2, Annexstad found Daniel Sobkowicz in the end zone on a quick slant.

With three receivers left, Sobkowicz had single coverage to the right.

“We watched film and knew what they were going to do on the goal line,” Sobkowicz said. “My go-to is the fade, but we went slant.”

Evening matters up

Southern held a 247-99 edge in total offense at halftime. ISU outgained the Salukis 223-75 in the second half for a final total offense draw of 322-322.

Annexstad finished with 243 yards passing while completing 26 of 47. Annexstad had just 75 yards through the air at the half.

“We were not moving the ball consistently. That was a way for us to change the tempo,” Spack said of the no huddle approach. “We made the decision before we stepped off the field for the first half we were going to do that.”

Tailback Pha'leak Brown caught six passes for just 14 yards. Tight end Tanner Taula had four catches for 50 yards.

Annexstad, who was effective scrambling out of the no huddle, led ISU with a net of 32 rushing yards.

Saluki scoring

Southern opened the scoring on the first snap of the second quarter as Baker bulled in on a sneak from the 1.

A 67-yard pass from Baker to D’Ante Cox set up the second Salukis’ score, a 2-yard run by Javon Williams Jr. The extra point kick was wide.

The Southern advantage grew to 19-0 just 1:05 before halftime on a 2-yard Ro Elliott rush. ISU’s Jason Lewan blocked the extra point.

Baker completed 15 of 19 passes for 143 yards. Elliott was the game's leading rusher with 74 yards on 15 attempts.

Tailback tales

ISU tailbacks Lampkin, Brown, Nigel White and Lampkin combined to net just 41 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Spack, however, maintained that trio of ballcarriers should not shoulder all the blame for that ineffectiveness.

"They were stacking the box and taking that away from us," said the ISU coach. "And we have to block better."

Tailback Wenkers Wright dressed for the game but did not see action. Wright rushed for 101 yards in a Sept. 10 win over Valparaiso but left the Sept. 17 game against Eastern Illinois early because of a shoulder sprain.

"He was cleared to play. It was my decision not to play him," Spack said. "There is a lot of risk to that. I felt he needed another week to heal that down."