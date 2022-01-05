Illinois State coach Dan Muller planning for one full team practice before Sunday's game

NORMAL — Illinois State head coach Dan Muller said the Redbirds could have just one full team practice before Sunday's basketball game against Evansville.

Muller is far from complaining. He's just delighted to have a game this week.

On Monday, the Missouri Valley Conference postponed ISU's game against Loyola on Wednesday at Redbird Arena, stating the Redbirds were "unable to compete."

On Tuesday, ISU's game at Evansville set for Saturday was moved to Redbird Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday. Instead of Evansville coming to ISU on Jan. 23, that game will now be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

"Obviously the reason the (Loyola) game was postponed was due to healthy and safety protocols because of COVID," said Muller. "On Monday we had a positive and due to contact tracing, specifically, we didn't have enough players to play the game."

The MVC requires eight scholarship players and at least one coach for a game to be played.

The ISU-Evansville game game couldn't be played Sunday at the Ford Center because of a Reba McEntire concert, causing the schools to flip home games.

"I'm glad we don't have to (postpone) two games," said Muller. "I'm glad and appreciative that Evansville and the league worked with us ... I said we'll play anywhere on Sunday they want us to. That's kind of what this year is."

Those ISU players not in isolation or quarantine did a workout Tuesday, according to Muller. The Redbirds took Wednesday off.

Muller said players who are available will practice Thursday and Friday.

"The first full practice will be Saturday, for sure," he said.

Like ISU, Evansville will have a week off between games, too. The Purple Aces' contest at Indiana State on Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Sycamores' program. Indiana State later postponed its Saturday game against Drake.

Muller said ISU's rotations will look different on Sunday because some players will have only gone through Saturday's practice. Plus, point guard Mark Freeman is expected to still be sidelined with an ankle injury.

"Other guys will have to step up this weekend. We believe in those guys," said Muller. "This year, whoever is healthy and gotten enough practices to be good are the ones who are going to play on every team. That will be our situations this weekend.

"At least we'll have workouts and some practices and get a rotation we believe will happen, and guys out of quarantine will work themselves back into playing shape and be ready. Not that they won't play anyway, but they probably won't play much on Sunday. Everyone has to be ready this year on any team."

Muller is optimistic the Loyola game will be rescheduled and hopeful of playing the complete 18-game MVC schedule. The league rescheduled previously postponed games on Tuesday.

"We'll play Loyola whenever they can play us. We want to make up any game," he said. "If it's squeezing games in like they (the MVC) are doing than I want to do that. I want to play the full amount of games, and our players want to play the full amount of games."

