NORMAL — For the fourth-straight season, Illinois State has won the Missouri Valley Conference All-Sports championship.

The Redbirds have won the league’s All-Sports Trophy in 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23 (the MVC did not award the trophy during the 2019-20 pandemic-shortened season).

ISU last won at least four-straight MVC All-Sports championships in 1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98 and 1998-99. The Redbirds have 16 all-sports crowns and have finished first, second, or third in 29 of the past 32 years.

“It's our goal to win the MVC All-Sports Trophy every year, but the same could be said for every school in the Valley,” ISU Interim Director of Athletics Jeri Beggs said.

“To win it for the fourth straight year in a row is a tremendous accomplishment by our student-athletes, coaches, and the entire Athletics staff. I hope our fans, donors, alumni, and community are very proud of this accomplishment, because I know that I am.”

ISU earned five team titles while recording an aggregate score of 8.551.

The Redbirds claimed league championships in men’s golf, women's tennis, women’s indoor track and field, women's outdoor track and field and shared the regular-season title in women's basketball.

ISU also finished in the top three in men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, women’s swimming and diving, and softball.

Seven different institutions claimed at least one regular-season league title this past season, while Drake earned an MVC-best three league post-season tournament crowns.

The All-Sports Trophy is based on a school’s average finish in each of the sponsored championships by the Missouri Valley Conference. Teams are awarded 10 points for first, nine for second, eight for third, etc., and the total accumulated points are divided by the number of sports in which a particular school competes.

Finishes in baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball are based on regular-season competition.

However, institutions receive three bonus points for each league postseason championship earned in those aforementioned sports. All other sports are determined by finish at the championship tournament or championship meet.

