NORMAL — Illinois State had a chance at the end but couldn't convert as Murray State held on for a 76-75 victory over the Redbirds Wednesday night in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a CEFCU Arena crowd of 3,161.

Darius Burford tried to drive inside where he was contested by Murray State's 6-foot-7 DJ Burns. Burford went under the rim and tried to put up a shot that bounced away, but it appeared to be after the horn sounded as the Redbirds lost their fourth straight game.

ISU, which fell to 10-18 overall and 5-12 in the league, was led by Seneca Knight with 22 points. Kendall Lewis contributed 20 points and nine rebounds while Burford added 18 points.

Murray State (14-13, 9-8) was paced by sophomore guard Rob Perry, who scored 25 points on 6-of-10 shooting from 3-point range. Kenny White Jr. and Quincy Anderson added 16 and 15 points off the bench, respectively.

Lewis scored seven points in the first three minutes of the second half to help ISU turn a 40-35 halftime deficit into a 40-all tie. Luke Kasubke's free throw put the Redbirds ahead, 47-46, with 16:11 left.

Murray State scored the next eight points to take a 54-47 lead. When Anderson drove in for a layup, the Racers enjoyed a 63-53 advantage with 7:44 left.

Knight's 3-pointer and layup cut the deficit to 70-67 with 3:42 left. When Knight sank two free throws, ISU was within 76-75 with 43.9 seconds showing.

ISU's Luke Kasubke blocked Perry's shot and Lewis got the ball, giving the Redbirds a chance to win. ISU coach Ryan Pedon called a timeout with 12.9 seconds left. Murray State had a foul to give and did quickly, with ISU taking the ball out of bounds with :09.7 left.

Knight's trio of 3-pointers staked ISU to an 11-0 lead before Perry got the Racers going with a 3-pointer. Perry didn't stop, making five outside the arc in the first half while scoring 22 points.

ISU still led 35-27 before two Perry 3-pointers started a 13-0 run to end the half as Murray State took a 40-35 lead to the locker room.

This story will be updated.

