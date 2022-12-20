Illinois State bounces back with 'attention to detail' in final nonconference game before MVC resumes

NORMAL — The 50 hours or so between the end of Saturday's game in Indianapolis and Monday night's contest at CEFCU Arena weren't wasted by Illinois State's basketball team.

"Attention to detail, being locked in and knowing the scouting report and the players you're going up against," said ISU senior Seneca Knight. "This game we were able to dive in. The coaching staff ... was huge in making sure we got this down."

Coming off an 83-69 loss to Ball State in which the Redbirds felt they were "out-toughed," ISU was determined not to have a repeat performance.

The Redbirds responded with one of their best defensive performances of the season. They held Chicago State to 37.7% field goal shooting and were plus-8 rebounding while earning a 66-52 victory before a crowd of 2,964.

"We knew we had to be tough coming into the game," said ISU junior guard Malachi Poindexter. "That was a big emphasis, mainly towards rebounding. We had to out-tough them in that sense because we had to go hit a body and go get the ball."

Luke Kasubke scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Redbirds, while Knight contributed 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Kendall Lewis added 11 points and five rebounds as ISU improved to 6-7 in its last nonconference game of the season.

"Chicago State is a lot better than people on the outside think," said ISU head coach Ryan Pedon of the 3-11 Cougars. "They've grinded games out against teams here in the nonconference, and they're hard to play against. I'm proud of our effort tonight, and our attention to detail was much better. I'm proud of the way our players responded after a subpar performance that we're not content with."

Here are four takeaways from Monday's victory as the Redbirds get ready to resume Missouri Valley Conference action Dec. 28 against UIC in Chicago.

Clutch Kasubke

Chicago State pounded the offensive glass to start the second half and was able to cut a 10-point halftime deficit to to 36-34 on Elijah Weaver's layup with 14:32 left.

Kasubke came to ISU's rescue with six quick points.

The 6-5 junior guard nailed a 3-pointer off a pinpoint pass from Poindexter. After a defensive stop, Knight put up a 3-point attempt that was an air ball. But Kasubke was there to grab the errant miss, scored on the put-back and was fouled. Kasubke sank the free throw for an eight-point lead with 9:16 left.

"We both know that was a pass," said Knight, laughing.

Kasubke went 5 of 6 from the field and 2 of 3 outside the arc in 19 minutes.

"Anything to help the team win, whether that's knocking a shot down, playing defense or getting boards," said Kasubke, who finished two points shy of his career high.

Pedon didn't think it was a coincidence that Kasubke was "in the right place at the right time" on Knight's air ball.

"I was watching him, and he snuck in behind there like he knew it was going to air ball, not waiting for it to carom off the rim," said Pedon. "He has wonderful instincts."

McChesney returns

Liam McChesney suffered a sprained ankle early in the Dec. 8 game against Eastern Michigan. He missed the next game before becoming ill with a viral condition and not making the trip to Indianapolis.

The 6-10 McChesney returned and came off the bench in the first half Monday. He immediately gave ISU a spark with five points and two assists. McChesney only played five minutes in the second half.

"It would be very unrealistic of us to expect him to be full throttle tonight in terms of minutes and speed of the game. He's been out," said Pedon. "I appreciate his willingness to want to be there for our team. Liam wants to win in the worst way. There was a delicate balance there of what is too much."

Harouna Sissoko took McChesney's starting spot for the second straight game. The 6-7 sophomore played 22 minutes and contributed four points, five rebounds and a block. He also drew three charging fouls in the first half.

"One of the best compliments I could give any player is he's an All-Star in his role. It takes a special person to recognize what he can bring to a team," said Pedon. "I give Harouna credit from being in this position to begin with. How he's responded to not playing early (this season) — I said this to the team in the locker room — the game has paid him back. I'm a firm believer in that."

Poindexter for 3

Poindexter is starting to become a real weapon for the Redbirds from 3-point range.

The Virginia transfer went 3 of 6 from distance against Chicago State, making him 15 of 29 in the last six games. He leads ISU with a 43.2% mark from outside the arc.

"I wouldn't say it's anything I've done personally. I think a lot of things are coming from my teammates," said Poindexter, who finished with nine points and three assists. "They're really giving me a lot of confidence in practice, saying 'Shoot that. You're one of the best shooters I know.' Things like that are really uplifting me."

Poindexter's back-to-back 3-pointers helped ISU stretch the lead to 55-43 with five minutes left.

"I would like him to catch and shoot a little quicker and hunt those shots a little bit more," said Pedon. "He's made some really big shots for us at key times this year, tonight included."

Home for Christmas

The Redbirds were going to practice, weight lift and watch film Tuesday. After a Wednesday morning practice, the players head home to spend time with their families before reconvening for a Christmas night practice.

"I want them to be able to go home, recalibrate, reset, decompress for a couple days," said Pedon. "We'll try to be as efficient as we can over the next couple days. I want their bodies to be in the right place when they get back as well."

Winning the final game before going home always makes for a happy holiday.

"Those games right before Christmas can be challenging. Some people call them trap games," said Kasubke. "You have to stay locked in and focused in practice and perform to the level you want to because you can't let a game like that slip away."

PHOTOS: Illinois State men's basketball practice