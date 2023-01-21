Illinois State 'blacks out' as Valparaiso delivers Redbirds worst home loss since 2011

NORMAL — It was the Black Out Game on Saturday night at CEFCU Arena with fans encouraged to wear black. That seemed rather appropriate from where Ryan Pedon watched.

The Illinois State head coach didn't recognize the guys wearing the black uniforms. You could say Pedon thought they completely blacked out.

"My team plays hard and competes. They play the right way and play together," he said. "I thought tonight we were out of character in a lot of ways. We have to own that."

The Redbirds shot 33.9% from the field as Valparaiso cruised to a 71-51 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 3,642. It was ISU's worst home loss since Dec. 1, 2011 when UNLV took an 82-51 victory.

"We let them take us out of our stuff. That was not us out there," said ISU junior Luke Kasubke. "It's unacceptable. We've got to be better."

It also was ISU's most lopsided loss of the season replacing a 16-point setback to LSU in the Cayman Islands Classic in November.

"This is probably the most frustrating moment of the year for us as a collective group," said Pedon. "It's one night. I get that. But there's a need for growth that comes from this."

Green heats up

Quinton Green, a 6-foot-7 guard who transferred from Division II Cedarville (Ohio), paced Valpo with a season-high 26 points. Green went 6 of 8 outside the arc as the Beacons hit 57.4% from the field and 9 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Kobe King added 15 points while Nick Edwards and Ben Krikke had 10 each as Valpo improved to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the league.

""We weren't playing great at the beginning of the game. They were the aggressors and their physicality bothered us," said Valparaiso head coach Matt Lottich, whose team has won three straight after starting 0-7 in the league.

"I was proud of our guys' ability to withstand that. They saw the ball go in the basket. We shot it great tonight. A lot of those were contested shots and he (Green) was burying them all night."

ISU (8-13, 3-7), which has dropped three in a row, was led by junior Darius Burford with a season-high 23 points. Malachi Poindexter was the only other double-figure scorer with 10 points. ISU went 5 of 21 outside the arc and committed 15 turnovers.

"I give credit where it's due and I coach in truth and honesty. They outplayed us from start to finish," said Pedon. "I was not happy with our competitive edge tonight or attention to detail. Our collective energy was not there. We have to own that and I have to own that. I do and I will."

No comeback

Valpo stretched a 33-24 halftime lead to 49-36 on King's short jumper in the lane with 11:02 left.

Burford's leaning 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock was expiring helped ISU cut the deficit to 51-42. But Valpo went on a 6-0 run, with Green making two free throws after being fouled outside the arc by Harouna Sissoko, that stretched Valpo's lead to 57-42 with 7:46 left.

ISU never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

"They ran one action the whole game, and we couldn't figure it out," said Burford. "They kept attacking and attacking. All we can do is watch a lot of film and figure it out at the end of the day."

Force not there

ISU has made a concerted effort to get the ball in the paint in the last couple weeks. It's what Pedon likes to refer to as "playing with force."

During Wednesday's 65-63 loss at Northern Iowa, the Redbirds scored 42 points in the paint. ISU had 22 paint points Saturday compared to Valpo's 34.

"It was evident from the very start we were not playing as forceful as we have been here in recent days and games. That was very obvious to me," said Pedon. "When we don't play with force that eats at my core because that's what I preach, teach and coach on a daily basis. It's always going to be a big part of what we do."

Valpo didn't take its first lead until Ibra Bayu's steal and dunk to go ahead, 22-20, with 4:41 left in the first half. That was part of a 13-0 run by the Beacons capped by Green's slam on a drive down the lane.

Two Poindexter free throws and a short jumper by Burford closed the gap to 30-24 before Connor Barrett's 3-point gave Valpo a nine-point halftime lead.

"I was disgusted how we finished the half. I'll leave it at that," said Pedon. "Just saw some uncharacteristic play tonight out of a bunch of guys who have been very committed to how we are and want to be. Not perfect, but there's a brand of ball we want to play. I expect them to do that for 40 minutes every night."

Tough week ahead

It won't get easier this upcoming week with games against Bradley on Wednesday and Southern Illinois — which shares the Valley lead at the midway point with Belmont at 8-2 — next Sunday at home.

Bradley figures to be in a nasty mood after seeing its 17-game home winning streak snapped Saturday by Belmont. The Redbirds travel to Peoria for a 7 p.m. tipoff at Carver Arena in the latest edition of the Interstate-74 rivalry.

"We've heard it's a great rivalry from the other guys," said Kasubke, one of six Redbird newcomers to the ISU-Bradley series. "It probably is going to be a great atmosphere. We're going to have to prepare and move on from this one, learn from our mistakes and hopefully come out and play Redbird basketball like we know we can."

