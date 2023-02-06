NORMAL — There will be a noticeable difference when Illinois State's softball season begins Thursday in Tampa, Fla.

Yet, on the field, the Redbirds will be much more experienced group than a year ago when they finished with a 24-28 record.

"We were very young last year. When we finished our season that team finally found how capable and how competitive they could be in our last few games of the season," said Kramos, who spent the past 22 seasons as Fischer's assistant.

"We had moments throughout the year, but those last few games it really came together. Now we step into the season as an experienced team. That will help us get through some of the bumps maybe we got stepped up on last year."

ISU begins with five games in the South Florida Tournament, starting against Boston University on Thursday.

The Redbirds got a boost when second baseman and leading hitter Emme Olson decided to return for a fifth season. Olson, who played at Hartsburg-Emden and Olympia high schools, was an All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team and All-Defensive Team selection a season ago.

Olson, a preseason all-MVC selection, was the only Redbird to start and play in every game of the season, leading the team in batting average (.351), hits (54), doubles (16), walks (24) and on-base percentage (.445).

“It feels really good to be back. I’m super excited to be with this group again," said Olson. "During the decision process I had it in the back on my head I wasn’t ready to quit, I wasn’t going to leave anyway. But I still had the option. It was really a no brainer for me to decide. It was a spur of the moment impulse after Senior Night. I gave my senior speech and said, ‘I’ll be back.’ I surprised myself. I thought there’s the decision.”

Olson has plenty of familiar faces around her in the infield.

Delainey Bryant stepped in at shortstop as a freshman last year and hit .324 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Junior Jayden Standish, a Lexington graduate, has started most of the last two seasons at third base and provided four homers and 21 RBIs last year.

Sophomore Abby Knight, a University High product, played primarily first base last season and had a team-high 31 RBIs to go with a .290 average and four homers.

Senior Dayna Kennedy returns at catcher. She clubbed a team-high 12 homers with 26 RBIs while hitting .297 in 2022.

Another senior, centerfielder Kaili Chval, is the only full-time starter back in the outfield. Chval was second on the team with 27 runs scored (Bryant led with 37).

“We have versatility throughout the lineup. A mix of both speed and power is going to be one of our greatest strengths," said Chval, a co-captain with Olson and Standish. "You can play with different roles throughout the lineup. It will be fun to switch up lineups in different games and be able to have numerous successful lineups throughout the season.”

Kramos sees sophomore Addison Masching of Pontiac as being able to play third, shortstop of left field while freshman Emma Hicks can slot in at middle infield or right field.

Seniors Hannah Ross and Amanda Fox, another Pontiac product, return to lead the pitching staff. Ross went 11-14 with a 3.06 earned run average a year ago, while the lefty Fox was 13-12 with a 3.45 ERA. Fox threw four shutouts and Ross had three.

Kramos also expressed confidence in sophomores Annie Volkers and freshmen Hannah Meeks and Hannah Meshnick.

"Every single one of them has the ability to have the ball in their hand as a starter," said Kramos.

After serving as ISU's hitting coach, Kramos has turned those duties over to Hailey Cole. Kramos said she is focusing on the team's defense and "just the overview of the program as opposed to staying in my lane as an assistant coach."

For the ISU players, the transition to Kramos has been fairly easy.

"Our practices are very similar, but we have a lot of new drills and new experiences we’re going through with a new staff," said Standish. "She has her own touch on things, but overall it’s not a huge change. Personally, I’m trying to up my game as much as possible. We’ve really been training hard this fall, and I’m looking forward to see what we can do in the spring.”

ISU's first home game is set for March 21 against DePaul. The Redbirds were picked to finish fifth in the 12-team MVC and open league action March 17 with a three-game series at Belmont.

