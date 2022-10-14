Illinois State battles Carson Camp, South Dakota on homecoming

NORMAL — Illinois State takes on a 1-4 football team Saturday that has lost both its Missouri Valley Football Conference games.

Yet it doesn’t take much digging to unearth the reality that South Dakota has played perhaps the toughest schedule in FCS entering ISU’s 2 p.m. homecoming game at Hancock Stadium.

“Don’t read anything into a record in this game. This team is very capable,” ISU coach Brock Spack said. “They have very good players and a good football coach running the show. This is a good team.”

If the FCS national rankings are your guide, the Coyotes have lost to the top three teams in the nation: No. 1 North Dakota State (34-17), No. 2 South Dakota State (28-3) and No. 3 Montana (24-7). The other defeat came to Kansas State, which is No. 17 in FBS.

“The defenses they’ve played against are ridiculous,” said Spack. “You’re talking about some of the top defenses in FCS football and then you play K State.”

South Dakota's lone win came over Cal Poly. The team is led by quarterback Carson Camp, a Normal West High School graduate.

Camp is completing 56.4 percent of his passes for 777 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. The top rusher is Travis Theis with 370 yards.

“He’s an accurate thrower with a quick release. He can make all the throws. He’s put together well and he can run,” Spack said of Camp. “No. 5 (Theis) is very good. He’s tough, quick, sudden, hard to tackle. He’s a handful as well.”

ISU cornerback Franky West knows Camp well. A Normal Community product, West played against Camp in high school and the two attended the same middle school.

“We know each other very, very well,” said West. “I know what he’s capable of and I try to echo that to the defense Everybody thinks he can just throw, but he’s got some legs on him and he can run.”

Camp led South Dakota to a 27-20 in the shortened spring season of 2021. The Redbirds prevailed at the Dakota Dome 20-14 last fall.

The Redbird defense helped ISU hang on for a 23-21 win at Northern Iowa last week that hiked the Redbirds’ record to 3-2 and 1-1 in Valley play.

“It’s a great win but it’s in the past,” West said. “We’re on to South Dakota.”

The Coyotes are netting 288.2 yards of total offense per game while giving up 426.6.

ISU’s offense produced a season-best 409 yards of offense against Northern Iowa with quarterback Zack Annexstad passing for 257 yards.

“The emphasis in practice was on starting fast,” said tight end Tanner Taula. “The second half we only put up three points. We’ve got to finish the game and put up points in the second half, too.”

ISU outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh has had an outstanding first half of the season with 52 tackles, 11 ½ tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Coprich, Zimmer to be inducted

Former ISU players Marshaun Coprich and Mike Zimmer will be honored Saturday as part of the ISU Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

Coprich is the Redbirds’ all-time leading rusher and was part of ISU’s national runner-up team in 2014. Zimmer was a quarterback with the Redbirds who was a long-time NFL assistant coach and head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.