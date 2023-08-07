NORMAL – When Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon jumped into the transfer portal with both feet, he identified four types of players he wanted to bring to the Redbirds.

After a stretch of summer practice sessions, Pedon is more convinced than ever that Myles Foster, Jordan Davis, Brandon Lieb and Dalton Banks are exactly what he was seeking.

“We’ve had a good summer, a really good summer. Our new guys have blended well with the guys that were returning,” Pedon said. “I really like the chemistry and camaraderie of this group. I think we have a lot of different pieces maybe we didn’t have last year. I’m more excited than maybe I’ve ever been in my coaching career.”

Pedon added a physical forward in Foster from Monmouth, an off guard in Davis from Wisconsin, a center in Lieb from Illinois and a point guard in former Southern Illinois player Banks.

“Our depth is in a better place,” said Pedon, whose team begins official practice for the upcoming season in late September. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have a lot to prove, a lot of guys who are hungry to win.”

At 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Foster sports a wingspan of 7-4.

“Myles has given us what we thought as a real physical presence. We needed that,”Pedonn said. “He’s an imposing player. He loves to play with great physicality. He’s a smart player.”

Foster liked how the Redbirds scrimmaged immediately on the first day they got together in June.

“It was kind of weird feeling it out, coming from different walks of the college realm,” Foster said. “But every single day it continues to get easier on and off the court. We’ve got a great group of guys. We all come from different walks of life, different teams, different philosophies.

“But I feel like the common denominator is a lot of us have a lot of experience and we all want to win. When a group of guys are all pushing one way and buying into what Coach Pedon is talking about, we have a good chance to be very successful.”

Foster wants to be a scorer at the 3-point line, mid-range and inside.

“I’m getting up a lot of shots, perfecting my shot,” he said. “I’m trying to be in the best shape possible and be an all-around three-level threat. I have aspirations to play pro. I want to be as good as possible to give myself the best chance.”

Davis has felt a friendly environment from the beginning.

“These guys have welcomed me with open arms, and the coaching staff has been really great, too,” said the 6-4, 200-pound Davis. “I’m just trying to find my way through the system and culture here, and it’s been great so far.”

Davis finds himself with the basketball more than during his days with the Badgers.

“I haven’t had this much opportunity with the ball,” he said. “It will be interesting. I’m up for the challenge.”

Davis believes he “is kind of in the same boat” with his new teammates. “These guys didn’t have the season they wanted to last year and they’re really hungry. Coming from Wisconsin, I definitely have a chip on my shoulder. We didn’t have the season last year we wanted either.”

Pedon appreciates the passion with which Davis plays.

“He’s a competitive dude. He cares a lot. He wants to win and he wants to contribute,” said the second-year ISU coach. “He’s a tremendous defender on and off the ball. He’s got real athleticism in terms of how quickly he moves his feet. He can be a guy who impacts the game on both sides of the ball.”

The 7-1 Lieb, who saw limited action at Illinois off the bench, is adjusting to what figures to be a big increase in court time.

“The opportunity is definitely there. We’ve got a lot of hungry guys. We’ve got depth, too,” Lieb said. “Whatever my role is, I’ll embrace it. I think that will come with some opportunity on the court, which I’m excited about. Any way I can contribute, I want it.”

Pedon sees Lieb still adjusting to a broader role at ISU.

“Being in a position where he’s counted on and depended upon will be a little different for him. We’re continuing to work with his confidence and his mentality,” said Pedon. “We believe he can be great. He certainly has the physical skills to do that. As much as anything we’re working on continuing to build his reps. That will in turn build some of his confidence.”

Lieb has put on 13 pounds in seven weeks at ISU and weighs 235.

“I want to keep going and hopefully get to 240, 245,” Lieb said. “I know how that will help me on the court with physicality and playing with some more confidence.”

“For him to be the best player he can be, the weight is a big part of that,” said Pedon. “Just gaining confidence daily is going to be a real key.”

Banks has been limited in practice while recovering from core muscle surgery.

“It’s going great. I’m on week seven of my recovery,” said the 6-2, 190-pounder. “I’m getting to play some three on three. I’ve got some time before the season starts. I don’t want to rush anything. I’ll just keep building and hopefully be back in the next two weeks.”

Banks believed the injury affected his play at Southern.

“I started having my symptoms right before my sophomore season, and it just got progressively worse and worse,” he said. “Not a lot of people do this operation. That’s why it took so long to figure out how to take care of it.

"John Munn our athletic trainer did a great job diagnosing it right away and getting me to the people who needed to see me. After I woke up from surgery I felt better on day one.”

Pedon isn’t concerned time off in the summer will put Banks behind.

“He’s a very cognitive player. He’s intelligent, asks a lot of questions. You can see him process what he is learning,” said Pedon. “I’m really excited about him being in a really influential position on our team because I think he’s a really solid decision maker. He’s got a quickness I think can really help what we’ve needed here.”

All four transfers have two years of eligibility at ISU.

