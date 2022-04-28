Illinois State basketball team lands Kansas State transfer guard Luke Kasubke

NORMAL — Luke Kasubke, a 6-foot-5 guard who played the last two seasons at Kansas State, announced Thursday night on Twitter he has committed to
Illinois State's basketball team.
Kasubke played in 46 games in two seasons for the Wildcats. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman in the 2020-21 season and 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds this past season.
His high game of eight points came against then No. 2-ranked Baylor as a freshman and against Wichita State as a sophomore.
Redbirds head coach Ryan Pedon can't comment on recruits until ISU receives a signed financial aid agreement.
Kasubke will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds beginning in the fall.
A graduate of Chaminade High School in St. Louis, Kasubke was a consensus top 200 prospect by several recruiting services. He was ranked as the No. 31 shooting guard by
Rivals.com and No. 37 by 247Sports.com.
Kasubke becomes the fourth transfer to join Pedon and his staff. He joins Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).
The Redbirds still have three open scholarships.
