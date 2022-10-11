Illinois State basketball sets `A Night with the Redbirds' and guest speaker Clark Kellogg of CBS

NORMAL — As Ryan Pedon has met numerous boosters and fans since March when he became Illinois State's head men's basketball coach, a common theme quickly became evident.

"The thing I keep hearing for our community is they want to know who our players are," he said.

Before the first game of the Pedon era takes place, that will be happening.

"A Night With The Redbirds" will be held Tuesday on Redbird Arena's main floor. Not only will it serve as a fund-raiser for the program, but those attending have the opportunity to meet the ISU players and coaches in a unique setting.

Pedon also has lined up CBS college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg to be a special guest speaker. Pedon was an Ohio State assistant before taking over at ISU and got to know Kellogg, a former Buckeye All-American and NBA veteran.

Kellogg's son, Nick, also played with ISU assistant coach Walter Offutt on Ohio University's 2012 Sweet Sixteen team.

"People are in for a real treat there with Clark coming. He's a class act," said Pedon. "Aside from being one of the faces of college basketball from a media standpoint, Clark is an unbelievable person, high character, spiritually sound and a leader in his community. He's a very impactful person.

"If you know Clark, there's a lot of substance there. He's not going to do something to waste his time or that doesn't hold much relevance."

Pedon said the concept of a special night with the players was brought to the University of Toledo and well received when he was a Rockets assistant coach from 2010-13.

It is something Pedon wants to grow into a yearly preseason event at ISU.

"It's a way for us to integrate ourselves not just to supporters and boosters, but to our community," said Pedon. "I've met so many new people through this talking about restaurants and tables and tickets and other things. It's been really awesome."

The basketball staff has lined up between 30-40 restaurants to donate food and refreshments. Tickets are $1,000 for a VIP Table Package that includes a cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. and a table with a player or coach. Individual tickets, which don't include the cocktail hour, are $75.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and includes a silent auction, food and refreshments, the opportunity to meet the players and coaches and Kellogg's speech. Dress is business casual.

"We've had great support from our administration," said Pedon. "They've been helping us out in certain areas especially the facilities guys, Dave Willert and Adam Southwick."

To buy tickets, go to: GoRedbirds.com/Promotions and use promo code: REDBIRDNIGHT.

Practicing on

The Redbirds are in their third week of official practices. The beginning of the season is starting to come into view beginning with an Oct. 22 scrimmage (closed to the public) against Duquesne at Cedarville, Ohio.

ISU takes on Pedon's alma mater, Division III Wooster (Ohio), in an Oct. 29 exhibition game at Redbird Arena before the season opener at home against Western Illinois on Nov. 7.

"I've been very impressed with our buy-in and commitment, and our leadership is beginning to develop," said Pedon. "We've put them into tough situations in the month of September into October intentionally and tried to expose areas for us where we need to grow. Reality is, as a group except for a couple guys, we've never played together. There's a lot that goes into that."

Pedon said fifth-year senior guard Colton Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate and transfer from Western Illinois, is practicing on a limited basis after being sidelined by a lower back injury.

"Colton is inching back. I wish I could say it is full-fledged," said Pedon. "Colton is tough, gritty and competitive the second he steps on the court. Those are sort of the backbones of our DNA and what we want to be about."

While hesitant to announce what his rotation will look like yet, Pedon said the Redbirds are at stage three in their preseason development.

The first two parts were to establish who they were in summer workouts and then reinforcing that commitment and putting them in situations in the fall that would show the pitfalls if they weren't bought in.

"The final frontier in our preseason is creating that belief and confidence in the fact this is who we are and this is how we work," he said. "Now trusting if we do that the right way, and don't skip steps, that will give us the results we want and allow us to put our heads on the pillow at night and live with the results."