NORMAL — The Illinois State basketball team announced its nonconference schedule Thursday with a eye-catching highlight game in late December.

The Redbirds will face national powerhouse Kentucky and former ISU standout Antonio Reeves in a Dec. 29 matchup at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I think it’s going to be a great experience for our team and our players playing a blueblood, going somewhere playing in front of 19 or 20 thousand fans would be great,” ISU coach Ryan Pedon said. “Just the experience for them being on that stage, that can be really valuable regardless of outcome.”

The Redbirds will meet an old friend in Reeves, who scored 1,195 points in three seasons at ISU.

Reeves averaged 20.1 points in 2021-22 for the Redbirds before transferring. He scored 14.0 points per contest last season for Kentucky and was named Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

“It will give our team a barometer of where we stand heading into the majority of our league play,” said Pedon. “I like that game for a variety of reasons, and I’m looking forward to taking our team over there."

ISU and Kentucky have played just once previously with the Wildcats winning 75-63 at Rupp Arena in 2016.

Although the Redbirds could add an exhibition game, ISU as of now opens with a Nov. 6 home contest against NAIA program Lourdes, which is based in Sylvania, Ohio.

“That’s a friend of mine, Dennis Hopson, is their coach,” Pedon said. “They played Toledo to a real dogfight last year. It will be a good opportunity for us to play a good team.”

Hopson is a former Ohio State All-American and NBA player.

The Redbirds travel to Saint Louis on Nov. 11 before a home game against Eastern Illinois on Nov. 15.

ISU then travels to Estero, Florida, for the Gulf Coast Showcase. The Redbirds tangle with Long Beach State on Nov. 20, either Iona or High Point on Nov. 21 and close the event Nov. 22.

Also part of the eight-team event are Louisiana, Wichita State, Hofstra and Buffalo.

The Redbirds have home contests versus Northern Kentucky on Dec. 6, Norfolk State on Dec. 9, North Dakota State on Dec. 17 and Southeast Missouri on Dec. 21.

“Six (nonconference) home games is great. We had five last year. Six of our nine opponents we’re playing for sure had 19 or more wins last year,” Pedon said.

“You’re playing successful programs. Some programs are coming off NCAA Tournament bids. I think this is a step definitely where I would love to have our schedule be year in and year out.”

The Missouri Valley Conference schedule has yet to be released.

