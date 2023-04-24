NORMAL – Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon believes he has filled two needs with the addition of Brandon Lieb and Dalton Banks from the transfer portal.

Both have signed scholarship agreements to join the Redbird roster for next season.

Lieb is a 7-footer from Illinois, while the 6-2 Banks comes to ISU from Missouri Valley Conference rival Southern Illinois.

“We are very excited about the addition of Brandon Lieb,” said Pedon. “His combination of size, versatility, and experience will be very important in our frontcourt. I have followed Brandon dating back to his high school career and have been impressed with the growth and maturation of his body and game while at Illinois.”

Lieb cited a desire for more playing time and a liking for ISU’s business school in an interview with the Pantagraph last week.

"This is a great opportunity to play and show off my game,” Lieb said. “My strength is I’ve got length. I learned how to use that length to defend.”

Lieb squared off with former Illini All-American Kofi Cockburn for two seasons in practice.

“Kofi is an unbelievable player,” said Lieb. “He taught me so much I can implement into my game.”

Lieb, who has two years of eligibility at ISU, played in 16 games off the bench last season at Illinois, totaling 15 points, 17 rebounds and seven blocks while playing 3.7 minutes per outing.

“His frame has grown tremendously, and he has gained over 40 pounds since entering college,” Pedon said. “He comes from a program that we have great respect for and knowing that Brandon has practiced and played three years at the University of Illinois was very attractive to us. We are getting a young man who is very determined to prove himself and impact winning at a high level.”

Lieb averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as a senior at Deerfield High School.

“I shot the ball a lot in high school, a decent amount of threes,” he said. “That wasn’t my role (at Illinois). That’s something I would like to add that back into my game. I had aspirations of being a pro coming to Illinois. A bigger role (at ISU) is the best way to get there.”

Lieb will be the first 7-footer on the ISU roster since 7-0 Daouda N’Diaye in 2017-18.

Banks played in 89 games, starting 15, while averaging 20.6 minutes during three seasons at SIU. He has two seasons to play as a Redbird.

"We have had such a unique perspective having coached against him in our conference,” said Pedon. “To a man, our staff all jumped on the opportunity to recruit him because of our admiration of how he plays the game. We are so impressed with his leadership, his playmaking ability, and his willingness to consistently impact winning.”

Banks’ best season at Southern was 2020-21 when he averaged 6.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. Over three seasons as a Saluki, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, native totaled 69 steals and 167 assists to 122 turnovers.

“We have talked all spring about our desire to add smart, tough and skilled players to our roster, and Dalton undoubtedly checks all three boxes,” Pedon said. “On top of that, Dalton fits the culture that we are building, and the rest of our roster is eager to welcome him into the Redbird basketball family."

