6️⃣th dinger of the year for Auggie 💣 https://t.co/IFygMFHCkM pic.twitter.com/cuLEh6mPQR — Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) April 23, 2023

PEORIA — Despite an unsightly 19-3 defeat Sunday, the Illinois State baseball team won its first Missouri Valley Conference series of the season, two games to one, over Bradley at Dozer Park.

ISU prevailed 16-9 on Friday and 9-0 on Saturday and stands at 13-22 overall and 4-11 in the MVC.

Auggie Rasmussen homered and Luke Lawrence drove in two on Sunday for ISU. Five Redbird pitchers combined to give up 15 hits and walk seven.

Cole Lucky had four hits and five RBIs and Peter Hansen drove in four for Bradley (12-23, 4-11).

On Saturday, ISU starter Cameron Mabee allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three in seven shutout innings.

"It was a great outing for Cam," ISU coach Steve Holm said. "I told him it's extremely hard to shut out a team and only strike them out three times. That's what he did."

Erik Kubiatowicz worked the final two innings for the Redbirds.

Shai Robinson stroked four hits for ISU. Dylan Swarmer had three hits and Adrian Flores two RBIs The win was the 100th in Holm's ISU career.

"It was a great day to get it," said Holm. "Snow and a shutout. You can't ask for anything more."

Causal 2️⃣-HR, 5️⃣-RBI, and 4️⃣-R day for the freshman from Mundelein 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ds1sWaKvNz pic.twitter.com/o2gD9C2i7O — Illinois State Baseball (@RedbirdBaseball) April 22, 2023

The Redbirds slugged five homers Friday with two coming from freshman Daniel Pacella, who had three hits, scored four runs and knocked in five.

Robinson and Rasmussen both homered and had three RBIs, Judah Morris cracked his first long ball and Greg Nichols had three hits.

"The offense has been picking us up a lot lately, giving us a little room to pitch," Holm said.

ISU starter Derek Salata struggled through 5⅓ innings, surrendering seven hits and walking four while giving up six earned runs.

