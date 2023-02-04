NORMAL – Steve Holm is optimistic his Illinois State baseball roster is finally beginning to sync up.

After Holm’s first season in 2019 saw the Redbirds advance to the NCAA Tournament, ISU suffered through an abbreviated COVID-19 related campaign in 2020 before posting a combined record of 43-65 the past two seasons.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to for a while. When we got this job we knew there would be a time we would be losing a lot of players, and we had to rebuild and get back to this situation,” Holm said. “The pitching had to have that rebuild going on in 2021, and they certainly took that step forward in 2022.

“Offensively, we were one year behind the pitchers. We played a lot of young guys hoping they take that same step forward this coming season. It will be pretty fun if they do.”

ISU returns pitchers who made 38 of the team’s 51 starts last season. But with the season opener on Feb. 17 at Austin Peay, Holm is only ready to declare Derek Salata as the likely starter in series openers.

A right-hander, Salata posted a 4-6 record and a 4.11 ERA last season. He struck out 63 and walked 13 in 65⅔ innings.

Reigning Missouri Valley Conference ERA leader Jared Hart could go back to the “pitch him when we’re winning” role the lefty thrived in last season. Hart had a 2.45 ERA in 23 appearances, six of which were starts.

Hart took this past summer off from pitching competitively.

“I have to remember I was successful and I can do it again. It’s not the same season. I have to go in and attack again,” Hart said. “Taking the summer off was for me to be able to rebuild my body and recover from the season.

"I had bunch of different roles. It was a little difficult on my body to start, relieve, close. Being able to take summer off, I got to work out a lot and put on a little weight for longevity and durability.”

Sean Sinisko (2-5, 5.03 ERA) will contend for a starting job as will Jordan Lussier (1-3, 5.64) when he is fully recovered from a June surgery.

Freshmen hurlers Ryan Borberg, Tyrelle Chadwick and Thomas Harper all could fill large roles immediately.

“We’ve never been able to get three arms like that. There are other (freshmen) arms in there as well that are really good,” said Holm. “But those three guys have separated themselves. I think we’ll go a long ways with those young men.”

Cameron Mabee and Ryan Weaver also figure to receive innings, while Kansas State transfer Elijah Dale is slated for late inning relief.

“He (Dale) has been electric at times out of the bullpen, very difficult to hit,” Holm said. “He will fit somewhere in the back end of games.”

ISU’s top two hitters from last season — center fielder Ryan Cermak and first baseman Jake McCaw — have moved on. Cermak is a minor leaguer in the Tampa Bay Rays farm system.

Luke Cheng brings a flashy fielder to the shortstop position and batted .289 last season.

“Cermak and McCaw were really good leaders and really good people. I’ve been able to learn a lot from them,” said Cheng. “I just try and do my best, do my part and lead by example. If guys follow that, that’s pretty cool. We’ve got a really good group of guys who are going to work together. I think it will make for a great year.”

Last season’s second baseman, Greg Nichols, shifts to third base. Shay Kubo batted .318 with eight homers and 37 RBIs at Northern Colorado last season and will play either second base or first base.

Judah Morris, a slugging junior college transfer, is slated for time at first base but will miss the first few weeks of the season with a broken hand.

Freshman Shai Robinson is the favorite to start at second base.

“Shai is as gifted a player as we’ve recruited here in a long time,” Holm said. “He’s ready defensively, but his offense is also ready.”

Another highly regarded freshman, Daniel Pacella will see time in left field.

“Dan, at times, has been our best hitter,” said Holm. “He’s got the kind of power most of our guys don’t have even if they hit from second base. He’s a large human being (6-3, 235 pounds) and he hits the ball a long way.”

JT Sokolove, who impressed in a late season trial in left field in 2022, shifts to center and should provide speed and a stellar glove similar to Cermak. Auggie Rasmussen, the top hitter in the Kernels Collegiate League last summer, will play right field.

JP Gauthier, the No. 8 2024 draft prospect in the Missouri Valley Conference according to D1 Baseball, will be in the outfield mix when he recovers from an elbow ailment. Connor Olson, who batted .284 in 148 at-bats last spring, could see time in the outfield or at designated hitter.

Transfer Noah Rabin is the leader for designated hitter at-bats.

“He had a very successful junior college career,” Holm said. “He was one of our better hitters throughout the fall and continued to do that in January. He provides a presence. He can hit the ball over the fence. That’s something we were missing with a few guys last year.”

Returning part-time catcher Tyler Woltman is competing with Youngstown State transfer Dylan Swarmer and Nick Strong for time behind the plate.

