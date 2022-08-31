Illinois State adds Redbird Row to game day experience at home football games

Illinois State is offering a new pregame experience for its football fans this season with the introduction of Redbird Row.

Located in Lot G73 directly east of Hancock Stadium, Redbird Row is a tailgating and entertainment area that is free to the public.

The new area will feature live music before each game, a video wall showing college football games from across the country, a beer garden, food for purchase, a Reggie’s Kid Zone and a refillable water bottle station.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing a high-energy fan experience with our new team walk, the Bird Walk, entertainment and turnkey solution for our fans who want to tailgate right at the front door of the stadium to create a college football atmosphere on game days,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said.

“We want people traveling down Main Street in Normal this year to know it is a Redbird game day. This is something we’ve envisioned for months and can’t wait to help generate excitement and create enthusiasm amongst our fans, our student-athletes, and coaches this fall.”

Fans on Redbird Row will be able to welcome the Redbird football team for the Bird Walk, beginning 2½ hours prior to kickoff.

This season, the team will gather and make their way through the F62 parking lot (Turner lot) on their way to Redbird Row, led by Coach Brock Spack, mascot Reggie, ISU cheerleaders and the Big Red Marching Machine.

The team will continue through Redbird Row on their way to the Kaufman Football Building to begin their pre-game warmups.

Eight premium tailgating spaces will be available for purchase for each game on Redbird Row, which will closed to vehicles to create the fan fest experience. Tailgaters will be provided with two parking passes near Redbird Row. Food and beverage will need to be brought from the parking spots.

For more details and prices on the Redbird Row tailgating spaces, contact Dillon Horter in the Redbird ticket office at (309) 438-7231.

ISU has six home games in the coming season: Sept. 10 against Valparaiso, Sept. 17 against Eastern Illinois, Oct. 1 vs. Southern Illinois, Oct. 15 vs. South Dakota, Nov. 5 against Youngstown State and Nov. 19 vs. Western Illinois.

Family Day is Oct. 1 and Homecoming is Oct. 15.