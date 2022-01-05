Illinois State AD: Selling naming rights to Redbird Arena could provide financial boost

NORMAL — Illinois State director of athletics Kyle Brennan said he considers selling naming rights to Redbird Arena or other university athletic facilities a supplement to and not a replacement for funding from private donors.

The university’s Board of Trustees gave its formal approval in December for an $11.5 million indoor practice facility to be built on the site of the current football practice field north of Horton Field House.

That approval is contingent on the Athletics department raising at least 70 percent of that cost before construction may begin.

Athletics needs approximately $1 million to reach that 70 percent threshold and about $4 million to fully fund the project.

“Those are the numbers we still need to hit,” Brennan said Wednesday. “We’re making great progress and feel really good about getting this thing going in the spring.”

Brennan added selling naming rights to Redbird Arena “might help the project along or we might not need it. Our goal is to raise all the money (through donors) and we feel like we can do that. But naming rights is something that could help our department regardless.

“It could fund the next project or help our operating budget to give our teams the things they need to compete and win. We’re looking at naming rights as an opportunity for our entire department. It if ends up helping with the indoor facility, that’s great, too.”

Brennan said he needs approval from the university to sell naming rights.

“We have a very supportive university. We can work through some of those things," he said. “But we haven’t specifically identified which facilities we’re selling at this point, but Redbird Arena would be one of them.”

Whether Hancock Stadium would be included, Brennan replied, “we haven’t identified that for sure.”

How much money could be raised through naming rights “all depends on the market,” said Brennan. “You don’t know until you sit down and have negotiations with different interested parties.”

While Brennan and his staff do private donor fundraising, corporate sponsorships are handled by Redbird Sports Properties general manager Danny Dunbar and Learfield, the multimedia rightsholder for ISU Athletics.

“Danny can make the right kind of partnerships we need,” said Brennan.

Brennan remains “very confident” construction on the indoor facility will begin in spring or early summer and be ready for use for the fall semester of 2022.

“Our recruits coming want to be able to practice in the winter and be competitive,” he said. “The sooner we get it the better for all of our sports.”

Football scheduling

ISU is still looking to fill a hole in its 2023 football schedule. The Redbirds were scheduled to play at Oklahoma in 2023, but the Sooners have postponed that meeting until 2025.

“Mark is handling those conversations right now,” Brennan said of deputy director of athletics/external operations Mark Muhlhauser. “We’re always looking for great opportunities.

"We would like a Power Five team if we can get one. I’m not sure if 2023 allows that. If not, that’s OK, too. We know we can’t get one every single year, but that’s the goal.”

ISU will play at Wisconsin in 2022 with other future FBS games set for Iowa in 2024, Northern Illinois in 2026, Missouri in 2027 and Illinois in 2028.

Brennan confirmed the Redbirds have scheduled a home-and-home with fellow FCS program North Alabama. ISU will travel to Florence, Ala., in 2024 with the return game at Hancock Stadium in 2025.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.