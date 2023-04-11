NORMAL — Illinois State distributed 12 hits around its own ballpark Tuesday on a gorgeous day for baseball at Duffy Bass Field.

Illinois’ three home runs and 17 hits dwarfed the Redbirds’ output and carried the Fighting Illini to a 16-5 nonconference victory before a sun-splashed crowd of 1,167.

“We’re very capable. We’ve had some scuffles this year, and we’ve locked ourselves up mentally at times,” Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. “This group is talented and they continue to work hard and have a good attitude with things. It’s good to see them starting to relax more and more.”

The Illini received a solo home run from the second batter of the game as Camden Janik crushed a 1-1 offering from ISU starter Erik Kubiatowicz over the left-field wall.

Illinois (14-15) pushed its advantage to 4-0 in the third when Drake Westcott hammered a full count pitch for a three-run blast.

The Illini were partial to the numbers three and one. They scored three runs in four innings and one in four others, coming up empty only in the second.

Pitching issues

ISU coach Steve Holm would have preferred to start veteran Sean Sinisko, who left the Redbirds’ 12-9 win over Illinois on April 4 in Champaign after two innings with a sore arm.

“We’re still getting it evaluated. He was not available so we had to make it a bullpen game,” said Holm. “An older club like that and a Big Ten opponent, I put our young guys in a spot maybe they weren’t ready to succeed and they took advantage of that.”

Five Redbird hurlers combined to strike out seven and walk seven as ISU’s record slipped to 10-17.

Denting the scoreboard

ISU trailed 8-0 before scoring a fifth inning run as Shai Robinson walked, took third on a Luke Lawrence double and scored as JT Sokolove grounded out.

The Redbirds added four in the seventh with five hits. Noah Rabin, Daniel Pacella, Nick Strong and Greg Nichols drove in runs.

ISU left the bases loaded in the fifth and stranded two in the sixth.

“Some of those spots you hit some balls hard with two outs,” Holm said. “A couple more balls fall and that game gets a little more interesting than they want it to be.”

Auggie Rasmussen paced the Redbird offense with three hits. Shaydon Kubo, Pacella and Nichols chipped in two each.

Revenge? Nah

Hartleb dismissed the notion of any motivation the Illini may have stored from losing to the Redbirds on their home field last week.

“You feel like there is always a state rivalry between all the state schools especially with us being so close,” he said. “I really respect Steve and his program and how hard his guys play. You know you’re in for a battle each and every time.”

U High’s Swartz

University High graduate Jake Swartz has a 1-1 record and a 4.29 ERA for the Illini as a freshman. Recently moved into Illinois’ weekend rotation, Swartz has 21 strikeouts and just four walks in 21 innings.

“He’s done a really good job. He’s just going to continue to grow and be a big part of our program,” said Hartleb. “We put him in there last week and he got a win. He continues to make progress. It’s been fun to watch him.”

Robinson on target

ISU women's basketball player Paige Robinson threw out the first pitch after being selected in the third round of the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings on Monday.

Robinson's toss was over the middle of the plate and clocked at 54 mph.

Photos: Illinois State University baseball and softball