IIllinois State women storm past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The Illinois State women's basketball team steamrolled to a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 78-46 trouncing of Valparaiso in Missouri Valley Conference play Friday.

The Redbirds won their seventh straight game and are alone in first place in the Valley at 8-1.

iSU (14-5 overall) finished the first quarter with a 17-1 spurt for a 23-6 margin. That advantage grew to 44-19 entering halftime with Paige Robinson scoring 21 of her game-high 23 points.

The Redbirds shot 55 percent from the field in the first half and 49 percent (27 of 55) overall.

ISU also dominated the boards. Robinson and DeAnna Wilson had six apiece as the Redbirds outrebounded the Beacons 39-23.

Wilson chipped in 17 points, Mary Crompton nine and Chloe Van Zeeland a season-high eight. Maya Wong handed out six assists.

Junior Kate Bullman blocked one shot to move into fourth place on ISU's career blocks list with 97.

Jayda Johnston scored 14 points and Ali Saunders 13 off the bench for Valpo, which received only 12 points on 3 of 20 shooting from its starters.

The Beacon slipped to 3-15 and 1-8 in league play.

ISU next plays at Illinois-Chicago in a 5 p.m. game Sunday. The Flames' first-year head coach is former Redbird player Ashleen Bracey.

