Ice cold shooting dooms Illinois State as Valparaiso races to 20-point win at CEFCU Arena

BURFORD JUMP

Illinois State's Darius Burford (10) puts up a jump shot as Valparaiso's Nick Edwards defends during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference game at CEFCU Arena.

 DENNIS BANKS PHOTO

NORMAL — Illinois State seemed to be shooting in the dark during the Black Out Game at CEFCU Arena on Saturday night 

The Redbirds shot 33.9% from the field as Valparaiso cruised to a 71-51 victory in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game before a crowd of 3,642.

Quinton Green, a 6-foot-7 guard who transferred from Division II Cedarville (Ohio), paced Valpo with a season-high 26 points. Green went 6 of 8 outside the arc as the Beacons hit 57.4% from the field and 9 of 16 on 3-pointers.

Kobe King added 15 points while Nick Edwards and Ben Krikke had 10 each as Valpo improved to 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the league.

ISU (8-13, 3-7) was led by Darius Burford with a season-high 23 points. Malichi Poindexter was the only other double-figure scorer with 10 points. ISU went 5 of 21 outside the arc, scored 22 points in the paint and committed 15 turnovers.

Valpo stretched a 33-24 halftime lead to 49-36 on King's short jumper in the lane with 11:02 left. 

KNIGHT RB

Illinois State's Seneca Knight grabs a rebound as teammate Luke Kasubke gets out of the way during the first half of Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference game against Valparaiso at CEFCU Arena.

Burford's leaning 3-pointer from the top of the key as the shot clock was expiring helped ISU cut the deficit to 51-42. But Valpo went on a 6-0 run, with Green making two free throws after being fouled outside the arc by Harouna Sissoko, that stretched Valpo's lead to 57-42 with 7:46 left.

ISU never got closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Valpo didn't take its first lead until Ibra Bayu's steal and dunk to go ahead, 22-20, with 4:41 left in the first half. That was part of a 13-0 run by the Beacons capped by Green's slam on a drive down the lane.

Two Poindexter free throws and a short jumper by Burford closed the gap to 30-24 before Connor Barrett's 3-point gave Valpo a nine-point halftime lead.

The Beacons were 6 of 9 outside the arc in the first half while ISU went 2 of 11. The Redbirds shot 31% from the field with Valpo at 56.5%.

ISU travels to face Interstate-74 rival Bradley at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Peoria.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

