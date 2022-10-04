Ian Wagner ahead of schedule, to assume Illinois State kicking duties

NORMAL — Ian Wagner is an extremely quick healer.

That’s the only reasonable explanation for Wagner being back in an Illinois State uniform three months after surgery to repair a stress fracture of his left shin.

“I guess Dr. (Robert) Seidl had a good rehab plan,” Wagner said Tuesday. “I was just persistent in my rehab. I never took no for an answer.”

Wagner was projected to be ISU starting punter, place-kicker or possibly both in his redshirt freshman season. But surgery in July was expected to sideline Wagner for seven to eight months.

That seemed to mean wait til next year — again — for Wagner, who is likely to see his first action of the season Saturday when ISU takes on Northern Iowa in a 4 p.m. Missouri Valley Football Conference game at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls

“It was stressful when it first happened. You expect to start your second year and you get injured. That’s not ideal,” said the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Wagner. My Mom and Dad, family and friends, really helped me through it. God is great.”

While plans for Saturday won’t be finalized until later in the week, ISU coach Brock Spack envisions Wagner kicking extra points and field goals, Josh Jasek handling kickoffs and Jack Takerian punting. Wagner will serve as second string punter.

“Even Dr. Seidl was pleasantly surprised how fast (Wagner healed),” Spack said. “We’re fortunate he’s a really good athlete. He’s big, sturdy and he healed well. He’s done a good job.”

Wagner could give the ISU offense, which has not kicked a field goal all season, a boost. Wagner connected from 57 yards before a game last season.

Vandenburgh again

ISU outside linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh is making an early but strong case for MVFC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Vandenburgh won league Defensive Player of the Week honors for the third time this season after logging 14 tackles and a sack in ISU’s 19-14 loss to Southern Illinois.

“Zeke is tough and he’s gotten tougher,” said Spack. “He’s moving his feet and he’s playing with really fast hands. He’s doing a good job of bending. He’s giving people not a lot of surface to hit.”

Vandenburgh leads the Valley in total tackles (44), tackles for loss (10.5) and sacks (six).

Offensive line shake up

Guard Ryan Gudaitis and tackle Jake Pope made their first ISU starts in the SIU game. Pope is a transfer from Kentucky.

Junior college transfer Kobe Rios entered the game at guard when starter Peter Bussone was injured. Spack said Bussone is in concussion protocol and is unlikely to play this week.

“I thought Rios played pretty good,” Spack said of the 6-5, 320-pounder. “Pete went to right guard for a while. That’s when he got hurt.”

Wright to return

Wenkers Wright will return to his starting tailback position against Northern Iowa after sitting out the SIU game with a shoulder sprain.

Wright rushed for 101 yards in a Sept 10 win over Valparaiso but injured his shoulder early in the Sept. 17 contest against Eastern Illinois.

In the defeat to SIU, Redbird tailbacks did not gain more than 9 yards on any of their 18 carries.

ISU had lost top tailback Cole Mueller to a season-ending broken leg in the opener at Wisconsin.