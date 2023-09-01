Here's a look the Illinois State depth chart with position-by-position analysis:

OFFENSE

LINE

LT-Hunter Zambrano, 6-5, 300, Jr.

Daniel Forystek, 6-8, 305, Soph.

LG-Kobe Rios, 6-6, 315, Sr.

Landon Woodard, 6-5, 305, Soph.

C-Peter Bussone, 6-2, 305, Sr.

Justin Bromagen, 6-4, 290, Soph.

RG-Ryan Gudaitis, 6-4, 295, Soph.

Peyton Asche, 6-8, 305, Sr.

RT-Jake Pope, 6-7, 295, Jr.

Ron Carr, 6-5, 295, Jr.

ANALYSIS: Zambrano returns at the all-important left tackle spot. Rios and Pope give the unit size and colorful personalities. Bussone is back for a sixth year and will also see time at guard. Gudaitis could be used at guard or tackle. Asche has past starting experience, and Carr is a Duke transfer with considerable potential. Transfer Larry Ross also is in the mix at center or guard. This group will be mixed and matched because of its depth and versatility.

RECEIVERS

WR-Daniel Sobkowicz, 6-3, 200, Soph.

Rylan Crawford, 6-3, 195, R-Fr.

WR-Camo Nelson, 6-0, 190, Soph.

I’Shawn Stewart, 5-10, 180, Jr.

WR-Jalen Carr, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Eddie Kasper, 5-10, 155, Soph.

TE-Cam Grandy, 6-5, 260, Sr.

Javon Charles, 6-5, 260, Jr.

ANALYSIS: Sobkowicz rocketed from walk-on to ISU’s best wideout last season. Nelson looks good at the other starting spot. Stewart brings speed and Crawford size. Carr is a big play waiting to happen with his elusiveness out of the slot. Grandy was a successful Division II tight end who came back closer to his Benson home and is a downfield threat. H-back Scotty Presson Jr. also is a receiving weapon. This group figures to benefit from its second season under offensive coordinator Tony Petersen.

BACKFIELD

QB-Zack Annexstad, 6-3, 230, Sr.

Tommy Rittenhouse, 5-11, 190, Soph.

RB-Cole Mueller, 6-0, 210, Jr.

Wenkers Wright, 6-1, 200, Soph.

ANALYSIS: There’s a strong case to be made ISU would have made the playoffs in 2022 had Annexstad not missed the last three games with a shoulder injury. Annexstad began his college career way back in 2018 as Minnesota’s starter and is primed for a huge final college season. Rittenhouse is visibly improved and better suited to step in if needed than a year ago. Valparaiso transfer Mason Kaplan brings FCS experience to the No. 3 QB role. Tailback may be the strongest position on the team with Mueller back from a broken leg, Wright in better health and Northern Illinois transfer Mason Blakemore added. True freshman Josh Robinson could find the field, and fullback Cal Martine is a 235-pound short yardage option. Look for ISU’s tailbacks to be used as receivers out of the backfield more than last season.

DEFENSE

LINE

T-D’Marco Cross, 6-3, 255, Jr.

Jake Anderson, 6-5, 270, R-Fr.

Nose-Jalen Monrrow, 6-4, 315, Soph.

Greg Galloway, 6-2, 275, Soph.

E-Josh Dinga, 6-6, 265, Sr.

Nick Kessler, 6-6, 265, Soph.

ANALYSIS: Dinga is the veteran being counted on to stabilize a young group. Cross continues his progression toward becoming an impactful player. Monrrow is incredibly athletic for his size and only needs game experience. Anderson, Galloway and Kessler are the next wave of linemen who need to help when given the chance. Kansas transfer D’Marion Alexander could be a factor as the season goes on.

LINEBACKERS

Jack-Jalan Gaines, 6-4, 235, Sr.

Zion Granville, 6-6, 245, Soph.

Sam-Amir Abdullah, 6-3, 215, Jr.

Jacob Bellizzi, 6-0, 235, Sr.

Mike-Connor Leyden, 6-2, 235, Soph.

Tye Niekamp, 6-3, 230, R-Fr.

Will-Lavoise-Deontae McCoy, 6-1, 235, Jr.

Darius Walker, 6-2, 240, Jr.

ANALYSIS: This unit is the team’s biggest question mark after losing two starters to transfer, one to graduation and Cade Campos to injury. Gaines will try to provide a pass rush in the mold of Buchanan Award winner Zeke Vandenburgh. McCoy needs to have a productive season as the most experienced linebacker. Abdullah is a Division II transfer who has impressed. Leyden and Niekamp, a fast rising redshirt freshman, will fill the hole created by Campos. Bellizzi is a valuable veteran and a hard hitter.

SECONDARY

CB-Mark Cannon Jr., 6-3, 205, Soph.

Cam Wilson, 5-11, 180, Jr.

SS-Keondre Jackson, 6-3, 210, Jr.

CJ Hodgdon, 6-2, 210, Jr.

FS-Dillon Gearhart, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Jack Dwyer, 6-0, 200, Soph.

CB-Jeff Bowens, 5-9, 170, Jr.

Nigel White, 5-9, 175, Jr.

ANALYSIS: Jackson and Gearhart are experienced and proven safeties. Bowens has good speed at corner but has to battle his lack of height. Cannon doesn’t have that issue and has the talent to make a large impact. ISU coaches really like this second unit (as well as a group of freshmen DBs). White and Dwyer will see considerable action in nickel and dime packages.

SPECIALISTS

PK-Ian Wagner, 6-2, 215, Soph.

Josh Jasek, 6-1, 160, Soph.

P-Ian Wagner, 6-2, 215, Soph.

Josh Jasek, 6-1, 160, Soph.

LS-Peyton Cramer, 6-3, 235, Jr.

Claude Strnad, 6-3, 265, Fr.

H-Eddie Kasper, 5-10, 155, Soph.

Tommy Rittenhouse, 5-11, 190, Soph.

ANALYSIS: Wagner, who has a huge leg but needs to develop more consistency, will be given the early chance to both punt and kick. But an improved Jasek could take something off Wagner’s plate at any time. Kasper will be busy as a receiver, holder and punt returner. Carr, Wright and Blakemore all will get chances to bring back kickoffs.

R-Fr. – redshirt freshman

- Compiled by Randy Reinhardt