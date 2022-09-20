Healthy Jerome Buckner ready to lend speed to Illinois State passing attack

NORMAL — It was one catch for 18 yards late in Illinois State’s 35-7 victory over Eastern Illinois last Saturday at Hancock Stadium.

Yet it meant a lot more to Jerome Buckner.

“Being back out there for my first game and bringing in that first reception, it was just a blessing to have that feeling and share that with the guys,” Buckner said Tuesday. “We worked all summer for it. I’ve been here since the spring. To get that under my belt was a blessing for sure."

The Ohio transfer who had hoped to contribute immediately to the ISU passing game sat out the first two games because of a groin strain.

“I was definitely really excited leading up to those first couple weeks,” said Buckner. “That’s what I came here to do, ball out and make some plays. Being on the sideline the first two weeks was very humbling.”

Buckner transferred to ISU with two seasons of eligibility remaining. He totaled 32 receptions for 507 yards in his time at Ohio.

“I want to be a leader first and foremost,” said the 5-foot-8, 170-pound native of Columbus, Ohio. “I want to be a consistent playmaker, catching the ball, blocking or running people off and opening stuff up for other people. Making plays all around the field, eventually my touches are going to come and my touchdowns are going to come.”

ISU coach Brock Spack is anxious to see what Buckner’s speed could do for the Redbird offense.

“He can really run, and he’s really nifty with the ball in his hands,” Spack said. “He hasn’t played a lot in this system. He’s starting to stack good practices on top of each other. That’s a good sigh. He’s going to naturally improve.”

Positive injury news

ISU tailback Wenkers Wright and safety Larry Tracy III, both of whom left the Eastern game with injuries, will not miss significant time, according to Spack.

Wright, ISU’s leader with 126 yards rushing, suffered a shoulder sprain but avoided a broken clavicle (collarbone).

“They don’t want to move it much for a couple days to get it to heal down,” said Spack. “He got out of his sling today. It’s a matter of getting stronger, (range of) motion, what’s the pain tolerance, what’s smart and what’s not.”

The Redbirds were relieved that Tracy suffered a knee strain without any ligament damage.

“He’s doing amazingly well,” Spack said. “It should be no more than two weeks.”

The ISU coach said it is too early to determine if Wright and/or Tracy will be available for the Oct. 1 game against Southern Illinois at Hancock Stadium. The 2-1 Redbirds are off this Saturday.

Rios back in pads

Offensive lineman Kobe Rios returned to practice Tuesday after recovering from a knee injury.

“He looked pretty good,” said Spack. “He’s a big body and a pretty good athlete for a big kid. He hasn’t played a lot (at ISU). He has to learn how to play.”

Rios is a 6-6, 320-pounder from Iowa Western Community College who could help the Redbirds at guard.

Wagner progressing well

Punter-place-kicker Ian Wagner was initially thought to be out for the season after July surgery to repair a stress fracture in the shin of his plant leg. The redshirt freshman has resumed kicking with a one-step approach.

“Ian is coming along really well,” Spack said. “He’s a ways away yet, but he’s remarkably ahead of the game. He could (return this season). It depends on how he responds to more workload. His leg looks as live as ever.”

The ISU coach said Wagner has the leg to “one step kickoff and kick it out of the end zone.”