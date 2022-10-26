Healthier Mary Crompton could be big boost to Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie is thrilled to be seeing more of guard Mary Crompton.
Specifically, Gillespie is seeing much more of Crompton on the floor during practice and not on the sideline.
“What I’m most excited about is Mary Crompton is back to Mary Crompton of two years ago,” Gillespie said Tuesday during the team’s Media Day at Redbird Arena. “She’s battled so many injuries. She stopped practicing last November. That’s tough to do.”
Crompton was held out of practice most of last season because of a stress fracture in her shin but still player in all 33 games. The 3-point specialist is now free from such limitations.
“I feel completely different than last year. I wasn’t really practicing and I was not able to lift (weights),” said Crompton. “This year I feel so much more confident and in so much better game shape.”
Crompton converted 74 of her 101 baskets from 3-point range last season while averaging 9.4 points.
“So much of what I do is based off being able to practice,” said the graduate student from Iowa City, Iowa. “I’m a shooter and I rely on skills I’m able to develop in practice a lot because I’m not very athletic. That was the hardest part, not being able to shoot and not being able to work on those skills throughout the season.”
Crompton is third on ISU all-time 3-pointers list with 214. She has to pass only Kate Broadway (225) and Kristi Cirone (229) to set the school record.
With ISU slated for a 6:30 p.m. exhibition against Indianapolis on Tuesday at Redbird Arena, here are four other takeaways from the team’s Media Day.
Wilson strong inside
The Redbirds, who were 19-14 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last season, have a returning first team all-MVC performer in senior DeAnna Wilson.
“DeAnna is one of the best post players, if not the best post player, in our conference,” Gillespie said. “We’re going to make sure she gets a lot of touches.”
The 6-foot-2 Wilson averaged 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.
“I want to keep fine tuning the little things, work on my defense and my shooting,” said Wilson. “We have a lot more versatility in different aspects on defense, and people can play different positions on offense. I think we’re capable of a lot. The sky is the limit right now.”
The Robinson effect
Gillespie is confident Paige Robinson, a graduate transfer from Division II Drury, can bring her high-scoring ways to Division I. Robinson scored over 2,000 points and was a two-time All-American in four seasons at Drury.
“Paige is going to catch a lot of people’s eyes. She’s a decorated scorer and a really gifted passer,” Gillespie said. “She has really helped our ball movement. The biggest thing about Paige is she’s a competitor and a winner.”
The 5-10 Robinson is playing her final college season closer to her hometown of Bethany.
“It took a while. You’ve been at a program for four years and now you get thrown into the mix where everything is pretty different,” said Robinson. “I’m at a point where I’m comfortable enough to play my game within the defense and offense. We’ve definitely grown as a team. We can read each other on the court pretty well.”
Aalsma impresses
Abbie Aalsma has Gillespie enthusiastic about her freshman guard.
“Abbie is going to be outstanding,” said the ISU coach. “She will play and she will do some really good things.”
Injury issues
The Redbirds lost transfer Daijah Smith to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and several others are questionable to start the season in uniform.
Guard Jada Stinson is battling a knee problem and should be back in a couple weeks, according to Gillespie. Forward Hannah Kelle, who has already endured an injury plagued career, is out after breaking a foot.
“I think both will be back at some point in nonconference,” said the ISU coach.
Sophomore Chloe Van Zeeland will be out about three more weeks while recovering from a broken finger. Sophomore Lexi Boles (hip) and freshman Taylor Veach (back) also are hampered.
PHOTOS: Illinois State Redbirds women's basketball 2021-22
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, center, raised her arms as she and her players reacted to learning their first-round opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. The Redbirds will face Iowa, the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Region, in the first round Friday at Iowa City. For a story on ISU's first trip to the NCAA since 2008, see
PAGE B1.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong surveys the Northern Iowa defense during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game.
Illinois State photo
Sophomore Maya Wong cuts a strand out of the net after Illinois State's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship win over Northern Iowa.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State women's basketball team member Kayel Newland, left, is photographed with the team's Missouri Valley championship trophy by teammate Mary Crompton, right, during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team member Mary Crompton, left, jokes with fans and head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, as she talked about the Redbird's first-round playoff game against Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie, is congratulated by Leanna Bordner, Senior Deputy Director of Athletics, after they learned of the team's first-round playoff berth in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022. Bordner is credited as being a member of the team that brought Gillespie to ISU.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie raised her hands as she reacted to the naming of the team's first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team players Jada Stinson and DeAnna Wilson reacted to their first-round playoff berth opponent announcement in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, and assistant coaches Scott Gillespie and Mariah Brawner-Henley, wait pensively for their first-round pairing in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball JuJu Redmond waits to hear her opponent in the first-round playoff berth of the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball team head coach Kristen Gillespie addresses the crowd of Redbird fans who listened to the announcement of the first-round playoff berth opponent in the NCAA women's basketball tournament during a bracket party at Redbird Arena, Sunday, March 14, 2022.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie acknowledges the Redbird Arena crowd after cranking a celebratory siren Sunday.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie holds her son Beckett at Redbird Arena on Sunday before the NCAA Tournament pairings were announced.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie cuts the final strand of net as the Redbirds celebrate their Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament championship game victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's players and coaches posed with the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament first-place trophy Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State celebrates after stopping Northern Iowa in the final seconds to win the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State celebrates its Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Jim Benson
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts up a shot over Northern Iowa's Kayba Laube during Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman (32), Kenzie Bowers (11) and DeAnna Wilson (24) put the squeeze on Northern Iowa's Emerson Green during the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
DeAnna Wilson and Illinois State's bench reacts to a play during the first half of Sunday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond nearly makes a circus shot during the fourth quarter of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson takes the ball to the basket against Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer during last season's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Maya Wong, left, and Mary Crompton tie up Southern Illinois's Caitlin Link during Saturday's Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman snags a rebound during the first half of the Missouri Valley Conference Women's Tournament semifinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kate Bullman tries to stop Loyola's Riley Blackwell for getting off a shot during Friday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie urges her team to play defense during Loyola in Friday's Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond puts up a shot over Loyola's Allison Day during the first half in Friday's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson celebrates a defensive stop in the first half against Loyola on Friday in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
DOUG DEVOE PHOTO
Illinois State's Kayel Newland tries to inbound the ball against the pressure of Bradley's Abbie Draper (22) on Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's Mary Crompton (3) played defense on Bradley's Chloe Rice (0) on Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson high fives a row of young Redbird fans during pregame introductions Saturday in Peoria.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State guard Maya Wong tries to break her fall as she works to get past Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond looks to pass against the defense of Missouri State guard Mariah White (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie, right, reacts to the Redbirds' offense against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) faces tough defense from Missouri State's Jennifer Ezah (12) earlier this season.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman, left, fights for position with Missouri State forward Abigayle Jackson during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State basketball players wait to listen to their coach during a timeout during play against Missouri State during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond shoots over Missouri State defenders during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond attempt so get around Missouri State guard Sydney Wilson (14) during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, right, fights to get inside Missouri State guard Ilfunanya Nwachukwu during first quarter action Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Redbird Arena
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State's Kate Bullman stretched to get off a shot against Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond drove to the basket against the defense of Southern Illinois' Abby Brockmeyer on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, climbs over Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, tries to find room against Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, left, shoots for two over Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward DeAnna Wilson, bottom and Evansville guard Anna Newman fight for a loose ball during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Kate Bullman (32) goes to the basket for a layup against Evansville guard Je'Naiya Davis during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
The Illinois State drum line beats out a tune while the Redbirds take on Evansville Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond breaks for the basket against Evansville guard Elly Morgan during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers fights off Evansville guard Myia Clark during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton shoots for three points over Evansville defenders during the first quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State forward Hannah Kelle, left, runs into tough defense from Evansville forward Abby Feit, a Normal Community standout, during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots for two over Evansville guard Anna Newman during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard JuJu Redmond (23) shoot over Evansville forward Celine DuPont (12) and forward Abby Feit (14) a former Normal Community standout during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State guard Mary Compton (3) and Evansville guard Elly Morgan (11) race for a loose ball during the second quarter Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State President Terri Goss Kinzy and Jeri Beggs cheer on the Redbirds as they walk on a treadmill during the 12th annual Play4Kay game on Sunday. During ISU’s annual Play4Kay game, a program record $30,694 was raised for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
Justin Hurt photo
Cancer survivors were recognized at halftime of the Illinois State women’s basketball game against Indiana State on Sunday. This was ISU’s 12th annual Play4Kay game, raising funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and the fight against all cancers.
Justin Hurt photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond (23) passes to teammate DeAnna Wilson on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State coach Kristen Gillespie reacts during the Indiana State game on Sunday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot over Mya Glanton of Indiana State at Redbird Arena on Sunday.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson attempts a reverse layup in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Mary Crompton handles the ball at Redbird Arena on Thursday against Northern Iowa.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers looks for an open teammate during Thursday's game against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Maya Wong brings the ball upcourt on Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond looked for an opening Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond releases a shot Thursday against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up an inside shot in the first half Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
JuJu Redmond follows through on a shot in Illinois State's win at Missouri State.
Randy Reinhardt
Illinois State's Kate Bullman dribbles up court earlier this season against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State guard Kenzie Bowers handles the ball Saturday against Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's DeAnna Wilson puts up a shot during a win over Loyola earlier this season at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
DeAnna Wilson reaches for the basketball earlier this season in Illinois State's victory over Loyola at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State sophomore Kate Bullman will be among those tasked with trying to slow Iowa's Caitlin Clark.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman brought the ball up court on Thursday against Valparaiso at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's JuJu Redmond plays hands up defense against Valparaiso's Olivia Brown on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman eyes a shot Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Illinois State's Kate Bullman blocks a shot of Valparaiso's Shay Frederick on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
Dennis Banks photo
Junior guard Mary Crompton and Illinois State open the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball season Saturday against Bradley in a 2 p.m. game at Redbird Arena.
Illinois State photo
Illinois State women's basketball players (from left) DeAnna Wilson, Mary Crompton and JuJu Redmond are the Redbirds' top three returning scorers with the start of a new season approaching.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Illinois State women's basketball coach Kristen Gillespie beamed with excitement that a normal basketball season might be possible as the Redbirds prepare for a new season during Media Day on Thursday at Redbird Arena.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!