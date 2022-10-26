Healthier Mary Crompton could be big boost to Illinois State women's basketball

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie is thrilled to be seeing more of guard Mary Crompton.

Specifically, Gillespie is seeing much more of Crompton on the floor during practice and not on the sideline.

“What I’m most excited about is Mary Crompton is back to Mary Crompton of two years ago,” Gillespie said Tuesday during the team’s Media Day at Redbird Arena. “She’s battled so many injuries. She stopped practicing last November. That’s tough to do.”

Crompton was held out of practice most of last season because of a stress fracture in her shin but still player in all 33 games. The 3-point specialist is now free from such limitations.

“I feel completely different than last year. I wasn’t really practicing and I was not able to lift (weights),” said Crompton. “This year I feel so much more confident and in so much better game shape.”

Crompton converted 74 of her 101 baskets from 3-point range last season while averaging 9.4 points.

“So much of what I do is based off being able to practice,” said the graduate student from Iowa City, Iowa. “I’m a shooter and I rely on skills I’m able to develop in practice a lot because I’m not very athletic. That was the hardest part, not being able to shoot and not being able to work on those skills throughout the season.”

Crompton is third on ISU all-time 3-pointers list with 214. She has to pass only Kate Broadway (225) and Kristi Cirone (229) to set the school record.

With ISU slated for a 6:30 p.m. exhibition against Indianapolis on Tuesday at Redbird Arena, here are four other takeaways from the team’s Media Day.

Wilson strong inside

The Redbirds, who were 19-14 and earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament last season, have a returning first team all-MVC performer in senior DeAnna Wilson.

“DeAnna is one of the best post players, if not the best post player, in our conference,” Gillespie said. “We’re going to make sure she gets a lot of touches.”

The 6-foot-2 Wilson averaged 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds last season.

“I want to keep fine tuning the little things, work on my defense and my shooting,” said Wilson. “We have a lot more versatility in different aspects on defense, and people can play different positions on offense. I think we’re capable of a lot. The sky is the limit right now.”

The Robinson effect

Gillespie is confident Paige Robinson, a graduate transfer from Division II Drury, can bring her high-scoring ways to Division I. Robinson scored over 2,000 points and was a two-time All-American in four seasons at Drury.

“Paige is going to catch a lot of people’s eyes. She’s a decorated scorer and a really gifted passer,” Gillespie said. “She has really helped our ball movement. The biggest thing about Paige is she’s a competitor and a winner.”

The 5-10 Robinson is playing her final college season closer to her hometown of Bethany.

“It took a while. You’ve been at a program for four years and now you get thrown into the mix where everything is pretty different,” said Robinson. “I’m at a point where I’m comfortable enough to play my game within the defense and offense. We’ve definitely grown as a team. We can read each other on the court pretty well.”

Aalsma impresses

Abbie Aalsma has Gillespie enthusiastic about her freshman guard.

“Abbie is going to be outstanding,” said the ISU coach. “She will play and she will do some really good things.”

Injury issues

The Redbirds lost transfer Daijah Smith to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason and several others are questionable to start the season in uniform.

Guard Jada Stinson is battling a knee problem and should be back in a couple weeks, according to Gillespie. Forward Hannah Kelle, who has already endured an injury plagued career, is out after breaking a foot.

“I think both will be back at some point in nonconference,” said the ISU coach.

Sophomore Chloe Van Zeeland will be out about three more weeks while recovering from a broken finger. Sophomore Lexi Boles (hip) and freshman Taylor Veach (back) also are hampered.